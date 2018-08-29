Just as Gettysburg signified a turning point in the Civil War, The November midterm elections will act as a launching pad to either a prosperous free capitalist society or a steady decline toward the historically failed programs of socialism.

Dems High Water Mark Could Be This November.

remember that the engine that ran the south’s economy before the Civil War was slavery. The simplified version of the Civil War which lasted from 1861 to 1865 and cost over six hundred thousand American lives is that it was started by southern Democrats to protect and sustain their economic way of life. And that although other factors caused friction between the North and the South, it was the Democrat’s need to continue slavery that ultimately was the deciding factor in the South’s decision to attack Fort Sumpter in 1861.

Students who attended high school and college before the liberal establishment enslaved and destroyed the country’s education system will Well, history is repeating itself right before our eyes. Today’s divide is no longer between the North and the South but between those who want to continue to live free and peaceful lives under the current Constitutional Republic system of government and those who want to live in a socialist utopian society. The realization that America is too interwoven to divide or section off the land as was attempted in the Civil War, today’s socialist Democrat aims to secede from the Union, not by leaving the Union but by dismantling the Union. Democrats of today are desperate to hold on to power and so increasing their voting ranks is of paramount importance. And although Republicans in the north fought and died to abolish slavery successfully, there are many ways Democrats have subversively enslaved a group of people and today’s Democrats have merely replaced chains with entitlements and promises of citizenship to those who enter the country illegally. The ironic historical twist is that after the Civil War ended, the Democrat party wanted to keep Blacks as slaves by not allowing them the right to vote while today’s Democrats want to keep Blacks in slave-like conditions by encouraging them to vote Democrat. During the time of the Civil War, Democrats harbored deep hatred and resentment for President Lincoln and his Emancipation Proclamation in the same way they despise Trump’s promised reconstruction of the southern wall with Mexico. And much like the propaganda filled newspapers of the past that ripped into Lincoln at every opportunity, today’s mainstream propaganda media creates and spreads fake news against Trump all to stop Trump’s “America First” agenda and end any further talk about building a border wall with Mexico

The old guard within the established Democrat party may still talk a good game about unity, and finding common ground but today just as it was during the Civil War, their definition of a compromise is when the opposition gives in. The growing ranks of leftist rebels inside the Democrat party do not pretend to seek an agreement but openly admit that their goal is to end Trump’s Presidency and take down the Constitutional Republic with him. The midterm elections this November is the modern day political equivalent of the results of the epic three day battle of Gettysburg which was fought in the hot summer of July 1863. The election results will allow the country to view Trump’s 2016 victory in one of two ways. If Republicans can hold on to the House, the midterm elections will be seen as the left’s high water mark against the Republic, which was historically made at Cemetery Ridge on July 3rd, 1863 at Gettysburg. The South would never go farther north, and leftists will never have the same amount of influence to threaten the Republic. Also, Trump’s 2016 victory will be seen by historians as a time conservative America fought back to regain her roots. If Democrats win the House, the midterm’s can be viewed as if the Confederacy used Gettysburg as a stepping stone to advance on Washington and Trump’s victory will be seen as a bump in the road toward socialism. A Republican defeat will signify a long backward march to the days of a depressed economy with higher unemployment, higher taxes, and lower growth rates. Iran will be back on track to have a nuclear weapon; China will be back on track to manipulate its currency and keep U.S. exporters out of its markets. And most importantly millions upon millions of low skilled illegal aliens from around the world will obliterate the economic future of lower-income American citizens as well as exponentially increase the nation’s chances for another 9/11. Just as Gettysburg signified a turning point in the Civil War, The November midterm elections will act as a launching pad to either a prosperous free capitalist society or a steady decline toward the historically failed programs of socialism.

Rick Hayes lives in the epicenter of liberal land where reality and truth will never encounter a welcome mat.

An award-winning writer and photographer, with over twenty years of professional experience in both fields, Hayes started his journalism adventure after a successful, eye-opening career as a Banker in Wall Street. Although he spent his early work life surrounded by custom made shirts, expensive ties and the shiniest of shoes, Hayes was an accomplished singer, cutting a few records with a local band and appearing on one of the first cable shows.

Working for a weekly New York paper, in one of the most politically corrupt areas in the State, he began investing his time trying to understand the nature of corruption.