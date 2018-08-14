Dems losing steam in midterm generic poll – advantage falls to under 4 points

If you were a Republicans who got your news solely from outlets like NBC, CBS, ABC, and CNN, you’d think the whole country hated you. The powerful drumbeat of negativity is ugly, overwhelming, and relentless. It’s also not based in reality. Democrats wouldn’t be at their lowest level of power in 100 years if their message resonated. According to the polls, Dems do have a slight edge on the generic ballot – but it’s an edge that’s thinning by the day.

As RealClearPolitics reports, the generic ballot now favors Democrats by less than four points. That’s down from 8 in July.

Now, I’m not being a Pollyanna here. The GOP is still underwater, albeit only by a few points, but it’s still an issue. Their real problem, however, remains one enthusiasm.

Democrats lost- badly – in 2016 and they’re still angry with a capital A. They can’t wait to show up in November and let you know how mad they are. A quick look at the primary vote totals will tell you that they are going to turn out.

Republicans desperately need to get their butts in gear and prepare for that. The only way to stop the blue wave will be to generate an equally impressive wave of their own. If their voters stay home, the GOP is in all sorts of trouble.

Still, if the recent polling holds, it’s good to know that the odds are nowhere near insurmountable.