Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe seeking immunity in exchange for testimony

June 6, 2018
Well, well, well. Isn’t this interesting? Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe – who, you may recall, has some ‘difficulty’ telling the truth – is requesting immunity in exchange for testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee. McCabe was referred to the DOJ for criminal charges a couple of months ago and is now offering to discuss the forthcoming IG Report …if he’s given an assurance that his own words will not be used against him in a future prosecution.
As CNN (which was forced to convey some actual news for once) reports:
Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe has requested the Senate Judiciary Committee provide him with immunity from prosecution in exchange for testifying at an upcoming congressional hearing focused on how senior officials at the FBI and Justice Department handled the investigation of Hillary Clinton’s private email server, according to a letter obtained by CNN.
“Under the terms of such a grant of use immunity, no testimony or other information provided by Mr. McCabe could be used against him in a criminal case,” wrote Michael Bromwich, a lawyer for McCabe, to Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley, who has requested McCabe testify next week.
Grassley, an Iowa Republican, has quietly requested that several former officials appear in front of the Judiciary Committee to discuss the long-awaited internal Justice Department report, which sources say will detail a series of missteps surrounding the Justice Department and FBI’s investigation into Clinton’s handling of classified information while secretary of state.
The inspector general’s report has not yet been released, but Grassley has invited former FBI Director James Comey and former Attorney General Loretta Lynch to testify as well, according to those familiar with the plans.
This is all very odd. We’ve been assured that McCabe is as pure as the wind driven snow! Why on Earth would he need immunity if, as fellow liar James Comey says, he “stood tall” and is a “model leader?”
.@RepDeSantis: "James @Comey said Andrew McCabe stood tall, was this model leader, and now he wants immunity because he knows he's in jeopardy with his conduct." @IngrahamAngle pic.twitter.com/bDptGBBs8E— Fox News (@FoxNews) June 6, 2018
I’d be willing to bet there are some fairly intense back-channel negotiations taking place right now, regarding precisely which beans McCabe is willing to spill. If he’s willing to flip on higher-ups within the Obama administration, most likely someone like Comey or Loretta Lynch, there’s a good chance he’ll get his deal.
Remember: Upon his firing, McCabe is widely rumored to have said something to the effect of “If I go down I’m taking everyone with me.” This could be his chance.
