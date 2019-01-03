The biggest challenge we have is to remain resolute in our support for the President and to continue to press him and his administration to complete their agenda

Descending Into Chaos



The government shutdown is finishing its second week and the new Congress gets sworn in today. I can hardly wait. As the establishment elements of both parties continue to hand-wring over the current President, I really don’t wonder what is going to happen when the Democrats take control of the House of Representatives and Nancy Pelosi becomes—again— the Speaker of the House. I fear I know just how far her caucus will go in attempting to unseat Donald Trump. I suspect there is no limit to what they will attempt as their end goal has revealed itself and their main strategy has unfolded.

It appears the Democrats, the Never-Trumpers , the media and the resistance inside the Republican establishment are focused on eroding the President’s support with his base. POTUS currently has a 47% approval rating, much to the shock and surprise of all those attempting to bring him down. It is quite clear that every effort will be put forth to get that approval rating down into the 20’s so the leadership of both parties can make that fateful trip to the White House to tell the President he has lost the confidence of the American people. This is what happened to Richard Nixon, and if the approach worked once, it can surely work again. Fortunately, we are on to their game. The biggest challenge we have is to remain resolute in our support for the President and to continue to press him and his administration to complete their agenda. I am optimistic he can still accomplish a great deal, but he must do more to engage the American people—in particular those who support him—in forcing Congress to bend to the will of the people. There is no one better working a crowd than DJT, so he ought to use the bully pulpit to hammer the opposition into submission. Just saying.

