Unlike those who think Moore should be dumped on the scrap-heap of history and ignored, I believe that he should be made the face of the modern Democratic party

Desperate to stay relevant, Michael Moore wishes Karl Marx a happy birthday—compares him to Jesus



Michael Moore is in rough shape, and I’m not just talking about his physical condition. He’s a had a terrible couple of years. His Broadway show went down in flames, the man he considers to be one of the worst people on Earth demolished his political party, and his movies don’t enjoy the accolades (or box office receipts) that they used to. Add to that a virtue-signaling legal battle with his former friend and financial benefactor, Harvey Weinstein, and you’ve got quite the implosion.

Continued below... So, it’s understandable that he feels the need to try to stay relevant. To that end, he took a little time out of his busy weekend to wish Karl Marx a happy birthday, and compare the violent communist revolutionary to Jesus Christ. Yes, really: Happy 200th Birthday Karl Marx! You believed that everyone should have a seat at the table & that the greed of the rich would eventually bring us all down. You believed that everyone deserves a slice of the pie. You knew that the super wealthy were out to grab whatever they could — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) May 5, 2018 Every poll shows the majority of American youth & young adults prefer socialism over capitalism. Although capitalism is brutally alive & well, the next generations will not tolerate its cruelty & greed. A democratic socialist won nearly half of 2016’s Dem Pres primaries&caucuses! — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) May 5, 2018

Here’s a clip from Fox & Friends: Michael Moore wishes Karl Marx happy birthday, compares the communism creator to Jesus Christ pic.twitter.com/JRsI7EU9tT — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) May 6, 2018 As I said, I think this is Moore trying to get some much-needed press – for something other than failure. His desperate need for attention couldn’t be clearer if his was a 5-year-old begging his parents to watch him do a cannonball into the local pool. Before you accuse me of playing into his hands by writing this, allow me to say one thing: I’m not a believer in the idea that “all publicity is good publicity.” In fact, I’d argue that the multi-millionaire propagandist is only accelerating his orbit around the drain. Conservatives should be more than happy to oblige his desire to remain center stage. If he wants to run around telling everyone that a man who advocated communism, violence, and murder is comparable to Jesus, then he’s the guy we want in the spotlight. Unlike those who think Moore should be dumped on the scrap-heap of history and ignored, I believe that he should be made the face of the modern Democratic party. This is what they believe. Let’s make damn sure everyone knows it.

Only YOU can save CFP from Social Media Suppression. Tweet, Post, Forward, Subscribe or Bookmark us

Robert Laurie’s column is distributed by HermanCain.com, which can be found at HermanCain.com

Be sure to “like” Robert Laurie over on Facebook and follow him on Twitter. You’ll be glad you did.