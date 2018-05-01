Kanye is being banished to the modern left’s collection of “Entartete Kunst.” His “degenerate art” will not be displayed publicly, and must be ridiculed, since he had the audacity to "talk out of turn "

Detroit radio station bans Kanye’s music in a desperate bid to inadvertently prove Kanye’s point



A long time ago, when I was a barely-paid Detroit News contributor, I wrote a piece about the unarguable fact that the City of Detroit will champion any and all diversity, as long as it’s not ideological. Whatever sub-group you belong to, no matter how small, strange, or obscure, Detroit is a place that will welcome you with open arms and help you wave your banner. …Unless you’re a conservative. There is no room for conservatism in Detroit. Yes, you might get an article in a paper here or there, and you might get a slot on the radio from time to time, but the city as a whole will despise you. It’s simply a fact you live with if you’re born and raised in and around Motown.

It has, for 60 years, enslaved itself to a one-party system of government that (recovering downtown aside) has destroyed the city. Beginning with the reign of Coleman Young, Detroit repeatedly made precisely the “choice” Kanye West was discussing. Now, the people who promote that ideological purity are scared. They are absolutely terrified that someone could think outside the box they’ve spent so many years building. Their response, as it always is with the left, is to silence the dissenter. To that end, a Detroit radio station is championing the #MuteKanye movement. They’re ignoring the substance of what Kanye said, focusing on edited soundbytes and headlines, and goose-stepping all over his art. From the WaPo: The #muteKanye movement started as a stunt on 105.1 The Bounce’s morning show, where hosts Bigg and Shay Shay told their listeners that they planned to avoid playing any songs in which West was so much as featured. “He has a huge platform and I just think that’s reckless,” Shay Shay said of the musician’s string of head-turning remarks this week, which included claiming slavery was a “choice” for black Americans and questioning the importance of civil rights-era leaders like Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X.

“I mean, you’re basically saying history is irrelevant,” Shay Shay continued. The hosts then pulled a producer on the air, “the boss man,” who told them that if listeners agreed, the entire station would consider banning West’s music. The calls began pouring in. Yes, the listeners demanded that the station protect their delicate ears from music made by someone they don’t agree with. Apparently, hearing the voice of someone who dared utter a sentence they didn’t support was just too much. By the end of the day, the ban was approved by management. On Thursday on 105.1 the Bounce, producer John Candelaria was won over at some point in the day by his hosts and agreed to approve the ban stationwide, the Detroit News reported. “We feel like Kanye has gone too far with his latest statement declaring that ‘slavery was a choice,’” the morning show hosts posted on the station’s Facebook page. “We are over it. We don’t want to hear Kanye’s music; we don’t want to play Kanye on our show; we don’t want to talk about Kanye anymore. So we are taking a stand, and we aren’t playing his music anymore; we just are refusing to give him a platform.” In other words, Kanye is being banished to the modern left’s collection of “Entartete Kunst.” His “degenerate art” will not be displayed publicly, and must be ridiculed, since he had the audacity to “talk out of turn.” Congratulations, Detroit. “Bigg and Shay Shay” have proven Kanye’s point better than Kanye ever could. For more on the history of Entartete Kunst – which is fascinating – go here.

