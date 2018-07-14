Dianne Feinstein determined to stop Kavanaugh—in desperate bid to suggest she’s still relevan

For just a moment – because a moment is all I can stand – I’m going to pretend I’m Dianne Feinstein. I’m 85 years old, I’m the oldest currently serving Senator, and I’ve been a stalwart voice for left-wing issues throughout the entirety of my almost impossibly-long career. I was recently thrown under the bus by my own state party. They’ve suddenly decided that, after decades of faithful service, I’m not liberal enough to fight for the socialist, open-borders, policies they want to ram down America’s throat. So, what do I do.

Frankly, if it was me, I’d give my party the finger and walk away. I’d go home, count my millions, and let the Democrats run with a radical leftist like Kevin de León. I’d relax and enjoy my twilight years as my betrayers further ravage California and eventually reap the destruction they’ve sewn.

Dianne Feinstein isn’t doing that. She’s decided to cling to the very ledge from which she hangs. She wants to prove just how progressive she really is by going to war with the SCOTUS nomination of Brett Kavanaugh.

Prior to the California Dems’ de León endorsement, The Politico wrote of her resolve: