Dianne Feinstein determined to stop Kavanaugh—in desperate bid to suggest she’s still relevan

By Robert Laurie —— Bio and Archives--July 17, 2018
American Politics, News, Opinion | Comments | Print Friendly | Subscribe | Email Us
For just a moment – because a moment is all I can stand – I’m going to pretend I’m Dianne Feinstein. I’m 85 years old, I’m the oldest currently serving Senator, and I’ve been a stalwart voice for left-wing issues throughout the entirety of my almost impossibly-long career. I was recently thrown under the bus by my own state party. They’ve suddenly decided that, after decades of faithful service, I’m not liberal enough to fight for the socialist, open-borders, policies they want to ram down America’s throat. So, what do I do.
Frankly, if it was me, I’d give my party the finger and walk away. I’d go home, count my millions, and let the Democrats run with a radical leftist like Kevin de León. I’d relax and enjoy my twilight years as my betrayers further ravage California and eventually reap the destruction they’ve sewn.
Dianne Feinstein isn’t doing that. She’s decided to cling to the very ledge from which she hangs. She wants to prove just how progressive she really is by going to war with the SCOTUS nomination of Brett Kavanaugh.
Prior to the California Dems’ de León endorsement, The Politico wrote of her resolve:
Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the ranking Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, said Saturday that the vetting process for the confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court will be “incredibly difficult,’’ and that her staff is reading nearly 1 million documents that she said could give red-state Democrats reason to oppose his nomination.
Feinstein made her toughest comments to date about opposing Kavanaugh’s nomination while addressing a “Unity Breakfast” of her supporters at a California Democratic Party executive Committee meeting in Oakland. State party activists will decide later Saturday on an endorsement in Feinstein’s race against progressive state Sen. Kevin de León.
Reminding supporters of her seniority in the Senate and her leadership position on the Judiciary Committee, Feinstein said she has helped write the party’s modern-day battle plan for a Supreme Court confirmation. She said that she has sat in on more than 10 confirmation hearings for Supreme Court justices since she was elected in 1992. But Kavanaugh’s nomination, Feinstein said, “is beyond, [it is] different from all of them. … Because this man will be the deciding vote on most things we hold most dear.”
Unfortunately, her “Unity Breakfast” turned out to be a complete waste of time. Her state’s party was unified, alright, it just wasn’t unified in supporting Dianne Feinstein. The vote to endorse her challenger was a landslide that no one expected, but spoke volumes about where the Democratic Party is headed.
Now, the pressure is on. Feinstein absolutely has to stop Kavanaugh from being seated if she wants to retain even a shred of her former credibility. She’s trumpeting her years of experience in dealing with SCOTUS hearings, and her party is intimating that she had better be successful …or else.
As the Politico reports today:
Sen. Dianne Feinstein has shrugged off a chorus of calls from within her party to step aside, arguing that her seniority and past achievements make her better qualified to represent California than a challenger decades her junior.
Now she’s going to have a chance to prove it.
As the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee for the coming confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, Feinstein is about to take on a lead role in the biggest partisan battle of this election year. She’ll do so with a more progressive foe nipping at her heels back home — her general election opponent, state Sen. Kevin de León, overwhelmingly won the state party’s endorsement over the weekend — and a pair of rising-star Democrats on the committee, Kamala Harris and Cory Booker, setting a pugnacious tone for the confirmation clash.
Feinstein’s problem is that Kavanaugh’s appointment is probably a done deal. Her great and glorious battle against conservative Justices may be a battle she simply can’t win. If that’s the case, her rallying cry is going to end up being a swan song.
Obviously, de León is expressing his doubts about Feinstein’s ability to emerge successfully from the hearings, but there are similar rumblings coming from all over Democrat-land. As is the case in her election, the general tone of the concern seems to be that she’s simply not partisan enough, not progressive enough, and not mean enough. As I wrote the other day, her party has moved so far over the left-wing cliff that she’s simply seen as a relic by many of its most liberal members.
If Feinstein fails to take down Kavanaugh – which is currently the most likely outcome – you can expect the knives to come out.
Robert Laurie’s column is distributed by HermanCain.com, which can be found at HermanCain.com
Be sure to “like” Robert Laurie over on Facebook and follow him on Twitter. You’ll be glad you did.