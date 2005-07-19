Did Eric Holder collude with the "Chicago Outfit" for $300K?

By Lee Cary —— Bio and Archives--September 8, 2018
THE SETTING: When an Illinois casino license became available in the late 1990s, it triggered fierce competition between several cities, all eager to be chosen for the very-profitable, highly-coveted enterprise that is legitimate, big gambling in the Land of Lincoln.
THE WINNER:
In March 2004, the Illinois Gaming Board awarded the license to the City of Rosemont, Illinois, adjacent to O’Hare Airport.
THE FIX:
In response to allegations that criminal interests aligned with the “Chicago Outfit” (AKA “The Mob”) were active in Rosemont, then Illinois Governor Blagojevich, now prisoner #40892-424 in the custody of the Federal Bureau of Prisons, hired Eric Holder, former Deputy U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder during the Clinton Administration, to investigate, draft and release a report that would clear the Rosemont casino project with a clean bill of health.
THE ANNOUNCEMENT:
On March 24, 2004, Governor Blagojevich introduced former Deputy U.S. Attorney General Holder as the man who would investigate allegations of Rosemont corruption. The video of the announcement is no longer available. Only this photo taken at the event is available.
Here was Blagojevich’s statement:
“Last Wednesday, I called on the Gaming Board to conduct a full, open, and public review of all the facts surrounding the issue of gaming in the Village of Rosemont. I also said that I would name a special investigator to work with the Gaming Board to help oversee that review and ensure the integrity of the review process. For that reason, it is essential to find an outsider—someone with no connections with the parties involved, or with any of the proceedings that have taken place. We wanted someone with no horse in the race. We wanted someone whose legal knowledge, reputation for integrity, and independence are indisputable. So today, I am announcing the appointment of Eric Holder as the special investigator to work with the Gaming Board to conduct this review.”
Holder, representing the prestigious Washington, D. C. law firm of Covington & Barling, was to receive $300,000 of Illinois state money to issue a White Paper that would clear the somewhat sullied reputation of the Rosemont city administration.¬† The firm is widely recognized as a “A Shadow Justice Department” that represents “the biggest banks on Wall Street, and is internationally known for its white-collar defense practice.”¬† As of last count, thirty attorneys have rotated in-and-out of the firm, to-and-from the U.S. Department of Justice. It is a DoJ revolving door. And, according to law.com, the firm has been “at the center of Washington’s hottest controversies¬†perhaps more frequently than any other D.C. firm.” (After serving as the Attorney General during the Obama Administration, Holder returned to the firm where a corner office had been held open for him in his absence.)
THE MOB: Josephine DiFronzo’s brother-in-law, John “No Nose” DiFronzo, died on May 27, 2018, at age 89.¬† His nick name of “No Nose” (AKA: Johnny Bananas) came as a result of having a part of his nose shot off by the police in 1949 during an attempted robbery. According to the Chicago Tribune, “In 1997, the Chicago Crime Commission identified DiFronzo as being at the top of the Outfit’s organizational chart, working with the help of advisers Joey “the Clown” Lombardo and Angelo LaPietra.”
In a July 19, 2005 article, a Tribune reporter stated that:
“Days after lawmakers authorized the Emerald Casino’s move to Rosemont in 1999, the suburb’s longtime mayor, Donald Stephens, met with five high-ranking organized crime figures to discuss what control the mob would have over contracts at the casino, an FBI agent testified Monday. Sitting with Stephens at Armand’s restaurant in Elmwood Park were reputed mob leader Joey ‘The Clown’ Lombardo, who is being sought by U.S. officials; John ‘No Nose’ DiFronzo; his brother Peter; Joe ‘The Builder’ Andriacchi; and Rudy Fratto, among others, said John Mallul, head of the FBI’s organized crime unit in Chicago.”
So, did Eric Holder collude—directly or indirectly—with the Chicago Outfit for a $300,000 payday?
Steve Bartin, editor of Newsalert, provided research support in the preparation of this article .
