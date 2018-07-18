Clintonland, FBI Corruption

Disgraced FBI Director James Comey: If you believe in America’s values, you ‘must vote f



If there’s one thing we know, it’s that Democrats think James Comey is a monster whose incompetence robbed Hillary of her rightful place upon America’s throne.

Democrats think James Comey is one of our nation’s finest lawmen Or… If there’s one thing we know, it’s that Democrats think James Comey is one of our nation’s finest lawmen, was trying to his best for our country, and lives his life at a level of both patriotism and honor that should never be questioned. They think both of this things, depending on the topic at hand. If he’s trashing Trump, it’s the latter. If he’s listing Hillary’s many crimes, it’s the former. Today, the left is going love him, because today he’s dropped his non-partisan pretenses and he’s telling you to vote for – you guessed it – Democrats. This Republican Congress has proven incapable of fulfilling the Founders’ design that “Ambition must ... counteract ambition.” All who believe in this country’s values must vote for Democrats this fall. Policy differences don’t matter right now. History has its eyes on us. — James Comey (@Comey) July 18, 2018

That’s right. A man who lied under oath and appears to have used his power at the FBI to game a United States Presidential election …is preaching to us about “values.” Color me unimpressed. I would have sworn that among “this country’s values” is the idea that every citizen, no matter how weak or powerful, is equal under the law. Comey, apparently, disagrees. His decision not to charge Hillary, after laying out a laundry list of offenses, flew in the face of every “value” we’ve ever held dear. So you’ll forgive me if I ignore his moral proclamations. Given their bi-polar reaction to Comey’s actions, it remains to be seen if Democrats actually want his endorsement, but they have it nonetheless. For the rest of us, this will just serve as further confirmation that Comey is viewing everything through the lense of a political agenda. Any pretense of impartiality is gone. Whatever he was before, James Comey is just another hack now.

