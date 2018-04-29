This is a social construct that the ubiquitous Soros Foundation programs and scattered funding has engendered. To the new (old) elitist mindset, it is acceptable methodology. As Solomon said, there is nothing new under the sun

Dispelling Soros’ disinformation—funding revolution, riots and migrant ‘caravans’



Fascinating how independent and mainstream media alike suffer under misconceptions put forth by and about the still enigmatic George Soros. A true chameleon, Soros has switched up his story over the decades since he first emerged from the shadows as the man who broke the Bank of England in 1992. For some of us in the media, Soros had already made international news back in 1989 but he wasn’t called a currency arbitrager. This earlier bout with recognition came from his connection to the coup in Romania that ousted and publicly executed President Nikolae Ceausescu. He was identified as a Romanian arms dealer, which information was utilized in an analysis of that country’s upheaval that appeared in my column, the Round File. (Obviously, I had no delusions about where my opinion pieces ended up. Don’t worry, you won’t find it, having appeared in actual print before the internet took over.)

The importance of the preceding is that two facts—of many—have since been rewritten. One, that Soros is Hungarian and, two, that he is a peaceful influencer for political change. His own disingenuousness is at the core of the narrative that’s been fed to the world. This is a man who has re-invented himself a number of times in order to profit from the destabilizing forces he sets in motion. Beginning with Eastern Europe, Soros instituted educational, social and environmental programs through his burgeoning Open Society Institute. His success quickly spread to Eurasia and into Africa. The Middle East hardly needed a nudge from OSI. The region was devolving all on its own. It’s not hard to follow the establishment of satellite offices which left political and social chaos in their wake. Change was crafted to appear peaceful but the ideology of “democracy” (another word for socialist redistribution) grew into mob action in state after state; action he was happy to fuel by opening access to black market weaponry. Although it may seem antithetical to break apart the Eastern Bloc, since Soros’ appears to agree with communism, generating activism to riot and tumble government institutions worked in his favor. It left a void where he could buy up the resources via bribes and pressure tactics to fill his coffers through demoralizing (educational) programs offered as a panacea to engineered economic collapse. Point is, the European experiment of breaking down economies and influencing government institutions led the way to removing borders. Covertly funding mass displacement of populations—through insurgency on all levels—Soros manipulated hordes to travel and force “change” on cultures that were taking too long to succumb to the plodding re-education programs. The template was set but not by following Karl Popper’s full expounding on open society. Here is where Soros’ failure in his mentor’s classes provided the means to his successes in prodding the masses. Actually, Soros spoke of himself as a poor philosophy student. However, he learned enough about human nature to take full advantage of its flaws and he put it to good use via reflexivity, his own calculating scheme. For more on how Soros actually disregarded Popper’s evolving view of open society while still using the moniker, go to this link.

The result of Soros’ efforts in Europe underlies the flood of the unaccompanied minors’ invasion in 2014 and today’s border assault by the migrant caravans in San Diego. One thing Soros learned was how to manipulate softhearted Westerners to employ their compassion to their own demise. While espousing the ‘rule of law,’ indoctrinated young lawyers from the United States, standing south of the border, bark through megaphones exhorting the uprooted pawns to break both American and international law. The funding for this invasion and the abetting of it is a convoluted trail of Soros Foundation cash through back channels. Another method perfected over five decades of supplying illicit funds to shady revolutionary organizations around the world. Initiating violence is not abhorrent to the Soros Foundations. Look only as far as the Open Society Initiative Baltimore office that opened in 1997 to see a correlation of increased mayhem in that city compared to almost any other US metropolis where rioting has broken out. This is the headquarters and hub to re-educating American youth and what did Baltimore do? The municipality paid for buses to transport underage students to D.C. to participate in gun control rallies. Soros’ past is littered with violent uprisings and he is no stranger to seeing criminal elements supplied with weapons that infiltrated civil disobedience rallies. This is the OSI idea of gun control—mercenaries with the weapons. Obama was and still is a Soros stooge, which the Open Society Strategy for 2015-2018 clearly indicates as well as shedding light on some of what appears above. Unfortunately, none of this is new and the infonovel “Gold Baron” spilled the beans a decade ago, inciting Obama acolytes to threaten the author, though only via email, being cowards at heart. Yet, hiding behind internet bullying has evolved with Soros funding—Antifa, BlackLivesMatter and other antisocial organizations have been soaking up his dough, which brings us around to where we started. Alabama Representative Mo Brooks talked about a possible fear of assassination as to why republicans may be retiring from Congress in droves. Could he have a point? Considering the growing penchant for violence among re-educated millennials that only see themselves as some splinter group or another, separated by color, religion (or anti-religion), politics, so-called gender or some other defining identity, it isn’t unreasonable to think some individual may take up arms to silence disagreeing viewpoints. It’s become almost unremarkable. This is a social construct that the ubiquitous Soros Foundation programs and scattered funding has engendered. To the new (old) elitist mindset, it is acceptable methodology. As Solomon said, there is nothing new under the sun.

