DNC Black Caucus Chair tells Ellison she’s ‘a former black panther’ and ‘We’ve got to turn back to

During a Saturday afternoon Town Hall in Detroit, Michigan, DNC Black Caucus Chairwoman Virgie Rollins eagerly informed DNC Deputy Chair Keith Ellison that she was a former member of the Black Panther Party. As if that wasn’t enough, she then went on to advocate for the Black Panthers’ style of grass roots activism and argued in favor of a “turn back to the revolution” during the 2018 midterms. Unfortunately for her party, a camera was rolling… As She put it:

“I’m a former Black Panther. When we talked about the movement, as a former Black Panther with Angela Davis and Kathleen Cleaver, it was important for us to make people understand that it was about the movement for us, educating us.” After a lengthy screed about affirmative action, she continued: “We’ve got to be out here in masses this time in the midterms if we want change for this country. Because it’s all about changing the Congress now. We’ve got the vote. They cannot win without black folks and women, so it’s up to us. …We’re gonna be organizing. We’re going to do grassroots organizing in this election. That is so important. I mean…We’ve got to turn back to the revolution now, because it’s important. They depend on us.” If you watch the clip below (which first appeared on the GOP’s YouTube feed) you’ll notice a “deer in the headlights moment” where Keith Ellison spots the camera filming his reaction to the proceedings. He immediately whispers something to whoever is sitting to his left, and keeps glaring back at the person filming. It seems pretty clear he knows this is going to go over like a lead balloon.





