DNC Chair Tom Perez runs away whens asked if he believes Keith Ellison assault allegations

As you’re probably aware, former DNC Deputy Chair and soon-to-be former U.S. Representative Keith Ellison has been accused of both physically and emotionally abusing his ex-girlfriend. According to the accuser, there are video and audio recordings (as well as text messages) that will substantiate the claim, though they’ve refused to produce the evidence. Ellison has flatly denied the charge.

Karen Monahan’s son, Austin Monahan, wrote in his Facebook post on Saturday that his mom had “come out of pure hell after getting out of her relationship” with Ellison. Austin said that in mid-2017 he discovered a video, as well as dozens of text and Twitter messages between his mother and Ellison, that allegedly show the Minnesota lawmaker physically and verbally abusing her.

“Karen and I were in a long-term relationship which ended in 2016, and I still care deeply for her well-being,” Ellison said in a statement to CBS Minnesota. “I never behaved this way, and any characterization otherwise is false.”

Rep. Keith Ellison (D-Minn.) on Sunday denied that he assaulted an ex-girlfriend, as alleged by the woman’s son in a viral Facebook post a day earlier.

This has resulted in an odd he said/she said situation, where everyone in Washington is doing their best to stay quiet while they wait for the other shoe to – possibly – drop.

Essentially, Republicans don’t want to jump the gun, so they’re not saying anything. Democrats don’t want to believe this is true, so they’re not saying anything, either. That’s a bit awkward, since the left just spent a solid three years telling everyone that the accuser must always be believed.

That last point leads us to the following video, obtained first by the Daily Caller. In it, DNC Chairman Tom Perez is asked – over and over again – if he believes the accuser. Not only does he refuse to answer; he can’t get away fast enough.

I’ll be the first to admit that the Ellison story sounds a bit fishy. The accuser’s refusal to release anything that would substantiate the claim, while simultaneously saying there’s a pile of evidence on a thumb drive, strikes me as …dubious. That said, the one hallmark of the #MeToo movement is the idea that accusers don’t just make these stories up. Democrats, like Tom Perez, have given countless lectures about the allegedly unarguable fact that we should always trust people who come forward with these harrowing stories.

…So, shouldn’t Tom Perez – at the very least – be willing to offer his opinion?





