DNC pads disastrous April fundraising report – still the lowest midterm amount in 12 years

By —— Bio and Archives--May 21, 2018

The “Blue Wave” is coming, everyone.  It’s going to roll across California, flood the deserts, swamp the Rocky mountains, and then drench everything from Kansas to Maine.  There’s simply no stopping it, so you probably shouldn’t even try.  Democrats are going to win everything in the 2018 Midterms, and then they’re going to raise your taxes and impeach Trump.  …At least, that’s the situation according to Democrats.

President’s rising poll numbers, their own lack of vision, and the collapsing Mueller investigation


They’re absolutely 100% sure they’re going to win – despite the President’s rising poll numbers, their own lack of vision, and the collapsing Mueller investigation.

There’s just one little problem…. They’re having trouble generating cash.

We’re not talking “Hillary broke,” either. We’re talking about legitimate money problems. For a major political party, this is real bottom-of-the-barrel stuff.  Take a look at their truly terrible April fundraising report:

Continued below...

Ouch. This is the party that has ALL the enthusiasm on its side? You could have fooled me.

But wait, it gets even worse.  It looks like good chunk of that already-miserable total was padding, achieved by shuffling cash between accounts.

If you’d like to know how that stacks up against GOP fundraising efforts. Well….let’s just say it doesn’t.

 

Democrats will tell you none of this matters and, to be honest, it’s still possible that they could turn out to be right. It’s way too early to pretend that they’re done for. We’re still over six months away from the midterms. That’s an eternity in politics – doubly so in the wake of the 2016 election.

However, if you like reading the tea leaves, this doesn’t look good for a party that claims to be riding a tsunami of public support.

