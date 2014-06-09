DNC pads disastrous April fundraising report – still the lowest midterm amount in 12 years

Ouch. This is the party that has ALL the enthusiasm on its side? You could have fooled me

The “Blue Wave” is coming, everyone. It’s going to roll across California, flood the deserts, swamp the Rocky mountains, and then drench everything from Kansas to Maine. There’s simply no stopping it, so you probably shouldn’t even try. Democrats are going to win everything in the 2018 Midterms, and then they’re going to raise your taxes and impeach Trump. …At least, that’s the situation according to Democrats.

They’re absolutely 100% sure they’re going to win – despite the President’s rising poll numbers, their own lack of vision, and the collapsing Mueller investigation. There’s just one little problem…. They’re having trouble generating cash. We’re not talking “Hillary broke,” either. We’re talking about legitimate money problems. For a major political party, this is real bottom-of-the-barrel stuff. Take a look at their truly terrible April fundraising report: DNC reports raising $7.8 million in April, lowest midterm figure for that month since 2006. Spent $8.3 million and ended month with $8.7 million in cash. Has $5.3 million in debts: https://t.co/d9421PHHK7 pic.twitter.com/t4bOwInidx — Derek Willis (@derekwillis) May 21, 2018

Ouch. This is the party that has ALL the enthusiasm on its side? You could have fooled me. But wait, it gets even worse. It looks like good chunk of that already-miserable total was padding, achieved by shuffling cash between accounts. It also looks like $1 million of that was a transfer between the building account and the main federal account:https://t.co/P7X5bBEoqF — Derek Willis (@derekwillis) May 21, 2018 If you'd like to know how that stacks up against GOP fundraising efforts. Well….let's just say it doesn't.

RNC reported raising $13 million in April, a record for midterm year. Spent $12.1 million & ended the month with $43.8 million in cash:https://t.co/E7JnoqnXol pic.twitter.com/6VeeavJH1O — Derek Willis (@derekwillis) May 21, 2018 Democrats will tell you none of this matters and, to be honest, it’s still possible that they could turn out to be right. It’s way too early to pretend that they’re done for. We’re still over six months away from the midterms. That’s an eternity in politics – doubly so in the wake of the 2016 election. However, if you like reading the tea leaves, this doesn’t look good for a party that claims to be riding a tsunami of public support.

