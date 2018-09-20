Do Feminists Practice Misandry?

Hawaii Senator, Mazie Hirono, recently has stated that men must step up in the era of “#Me Too” or just shut up. That belligerent statement seems to be the prevailing opinion of many feminist groups who blame all men for all misbehavior against women. Placing all men in the same boat as women abusers seems to be quite a misguided blanket statement.

Never heard of that word? It is the antonym of “misogyny” which is defined as hatred of women. “Misandry” is defined as the hatred of men.

According to these emotionally charged statements by feminists, if you don’t believe or you question the motives of women, you are classified as a misogynist. They say all women should be believed if they make a claim that they have been abused by a man, no ifs, ands, or buts, no matter if the facts are dubious or even non-existent.

The accusations against Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh, fall into this category. Regardless of of his exemplary record of integrity and judicial achievement, he has had to defend himself against a nebulous charge of sexual abuse of 36 years ago, as a 17-year-old, by a woman he may or may not have known. According to the “fake news” media, without any real proof at all, they have accused, tried, and convicted him without a trial or any corroborating witnesses. A sane person observing this hysteria should be able to come to the conclusion that they could “smell a rat”. This last minute “Hail Mary” against Judge Kavanaugh, pushed by the Democrats to stall or postpone the elevation of him to the Supreme Court, seems to be an act of desperation on the part of the Democrats. They want to delay a vote before the midterm elections hoping that the Democrats will prevail and be able to take back control of the Senate, thereby voiding the confirmation of Judge Kavanaugh.

The “#Me Too” movement seems to be the motivating factor in this charade of a confirmation process. Why should we accept the charges of a partisan, Democrat woman activist who was a “Bernie” supporter and who has also contributed to the Hillary Clinton campaign. This has all the markings of a “political hit job” for only partisan political purposes.

The women who practice “misandry”, will do or say anything to ruin the reputation of this outstanding jurist, not because he is deficient in the law, but because of his judicial philosophy which they disagree with. They are using this dubious charge of sexual abuse as the reason he should be denied confirmation.

This charade must end and the Senate must confirm him immediately to bring sanity back into the realm of fairness and due diligence in the confirmation process.