The do-or-die-line has been drawn. Pray that our President, Donald J. Trump will Do It. Pray for our Country. Amen

Do it! Or Die!

Well, that’s a happy thought for you, as we get full swing into the spirit of the holidays, where it’s also okay again to say “Merry Christmas”. But, as many of you, I am beyond infuriated. America, once the shinning beacon of freedom and liberty, is on the threshold of being overthrown by the overzealous Democrats, who facetiously believe they have a mandate to remove President Trump from office as they will again have the majority in the House of Representatives on January 3, 2019.

For the first time prosecutors in New York have linked President Trump to a federal crime of campaign finance violations, which is a felony, regardless of the facts that any such payment happened in 2014, and that he self-funded his own campaign, which began in 2015. But, to perpetrate their ruse, they may not necessarily need to make any arrest(s) or go to federal court, as long as they can control the ‘court of public opinion’, for their far more important planned impeachment process. Do not doubt for a moment that Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report of Russian Collusion and Obstruction of Justice will be timed perfectly to fire up that court of public opinion as the new House Democrats will simultaneously fire up their impeachment machine. Their Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS) has been running 24/7 for over two years now, and it is my humble opinion, that by late summer, early fall, the House could vote to impeach President Donald J. Trump and, after a fairly short trial in the Senate, a two-thirds (2/3) or 67 votes to convict will be needed. The first 47 DemonicRats votes in the Senate will be easy, but you have to ask yourself just how hard will it be for the other 20 of the 53 Republicans to get a conviction. Again, a guess, but let’s just say that about half that needed number of ten or so are hardcore Never-Trumpers, and here’s their opportunity to prove it. So, now we only need ten to join them in order to remove Donald Trump from office, keeping in mind that all-of-them could more accurately be described as members of the Uniparty, wherein 99% of them fear President Trump that he might one day prosecute them for their crimes. My guess is it will not be very difficult since they have been building their public relations campaign of how bad Trump is through their complicit entertainment world and media since the day that HRC lost.

President Trump told Reuters the other day, “It’s hard to impeach somebody who hasn’t done anything wrong…” As I stated above, whether he did something wrong or not it is almost immaterial. If not campaign funding, it will be obstruction of justice. He then went on to say, “I’m not concerned, no. I think people would revolt if that happened.” But, unfortunately, I do not believe ‘the people’ have the stomach, or more accurately, the fortitude, to revolt today. The reality is that many of his followers are simply too old to put up much of a fight, and the DemonicRats know that to be true.

President Trump once said, “Our movement is about replacing a failed and corrupt political establishment with a new government controlled by you, the American people.” But, unfortunately, it may now be too late for that campaign concept of replacing anyone, as the reality of what he could indeed do and what he could not, smacks him, (along with you and I, unfortunately) right in the face. President Trump has but one arrow left in his quiver, which he must (pull out and use), or this country that you and I grew up in, will die. And, that is, he needs to declassify the documents between now and the Christmas recess on December 21st. Then he needs to immediately work with AAG Whitaker and US Attorney Huber to arrest and charge BHO and HRC, and of course, Clapper, Lynch, Comey, McCabe, and on and on and on… But, you know in your gut it is unlikely that any of these arrests will take place. He is now left with zero choices and must release the declassified documents to illuminate the truth and let the chips fall where they may. A recent headline told the entire story saying, “With a mountain of evidence from Clinton Foundation whistleblowers, just remember that a former CIA Officer claimed Hillary was ‘involved in the biggest treason in the history of America.”

We all know this to be the truth, but many ‘expert opinions’ contradict one another as to who, if anyone, will be arrested, some saying that BHO and HRC will never be arrested. The crimes that were ‘reportedly’ committed by Hillary Clinton were not just against the American people, but crimes against humanity itself. And, therefore, it is again my humble opinion that if the leaders of the Resistance (BHO) and those behind “the biggest treason…” (HRC) are not arrested and brought to trial, no matter what their planned insurrection and/or Antifa chaos, which will surely follow their arrests, then there is no reason to arrest any of them, and for us to get on with our lives. For it is you and I who must get used to our two-tiered system of justice and get used to life with a totally corrupted government as it is in all other totalitarian third-world-countries. Having offered the above, none of us are certain of what tomorrow will bring as we become skeptical of those warning us to ‘Trust the Plan’. My trust has never wavered, as it is more important today, to be exclusively in the hands of our Lord Jesus Christ, our Savior. Glory to God in the highest and peace in America to people of good will. And, once again say, ‘If Peace is Desired, Prepare for War.’ Get together with your families, especially over this Christmas season, share the love and to thank God for having the privilege of living in this Exceptional Country of ours. And pray that you (and I) will somehow survive. The do-or-die-line has been drawn. Pray that our President, Donald J. Trump will Do It. Pray for our Country. Amen. Oh, and have a Very Merry Christmas and a Peaceful and Happy New Year…

Only YOU can save CFP from Social Media Suppression. Tweet, Post, Forward, Subscribe or Bookmark us

Fredy Lowe served proudly in the United States Marine Corps and the New York City police Department. He has been a citizen journalist for nearly ten years writing for Canada Free Press, Before It’s News, Conservative News & Views, Ammoland, The Post & Mail, and others.

He and his wife Pat, now of 50 years, are the proud parents of two children and six grandchildren. Fredy prays daily for the safety of our President Donald J. Trump, for our Armed Forces, for our Police Officers and especially for our country during this extremely volatile period of time in our nation’s history, and he asked if you would take a minute to pray together with him. Thank you.