WhatFinger
CFPSubcribe

Most succinct policy statement that a president has ever written...it reads...'Fair trade!'"

Dobbs on POTUS steel and aluminum tariffs

By —— Bio and Archives--June 1, 2018

American Politics, News, Opinion | Comments | Print Friendly | Subscribe | Email Us




“If you’re confused about what he’s doing about the massive trade deficit with China, bringing 323 actions and 301’s as well. Tariffs on imported steel and aluminum. Tariffs on Canada, Mexico and the European Union tomorrow, well just read the most succinct policy statement that a president has ever written…it reads…‘Fair trade!’” — Lou Dobbs

Please SHARE this story as the only way for CFP to beat Facebook anti-Conservative Suppression.

Only YOU can save CFP from Social Media Suppression. Tweet, Post, Forward, Subscribe or Bookmark us

Fox News -- Bio and Archives | Comments

Breaking News, Latest News and Current News from Fox News. Breaking news and video. Latest Current News: U.S.,

Commenting Policy

Please adhere to our commenting policy to avoid being banned. As a privately owned website, we reserve the right to remove any comment and ban any user at any time.

Comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal or abusive attacks on other users may be removed and result in a ban.
-- Follow these instructions on registering: