Does Destruction of Marriage Lead to Eventual Collapse of the West?

By Kelly OConnell ——April 29, 2021
Intro: Chastity is Dead—Not long ago, family warnings passed from parent to child on avoiding unwise hookups and dodging defective partners, such as the promiscuous tart. Roman historian Tacitus offered this gem—“A woman who’s lost her chastity will stoop to anything.” Yet now, the category of un-chastity no longer exists since “slut shaming” is immoral—despite female’s sexual history being a statistical premonition of marital longevity. Overall, decline in romantic relationships from the 60’s till now is everywhere obvious. And yet—no element more influences human happiness and productivity than marital stability. Perhaps why, in Proverbs, Solomon spent many chapters warning of the dangers of the immoral woman. Divorce is a huge annihilator of wealth.
Is lifelong love anymore an aspiration? Then why keep replaying the traditional marriage vow swearing—“till death do us part,”? Wisdom penned a thousand years ago, now irrelevant. Marriage is abandoned as we trifle with novelty, a ceremony no longer religious. Functionally, women now co-inhabit the same spaces as men. Today, intimate relationships—often cohabitation—are temporary collaborations, averaging 15 months! And in a society where gender itself, let alone marriage, is fluid, we’ve obviously lost the theory of romantic love. It’s no longer discussed in song or society. But doesn’t this imply every yesteryear invocation of ethereal and undying love was simply a mirage? If past generations views on love were a hoax, why did they seem happier than us?
Today most feel an enlightened superiority over the past. Females are taught women of the past were chattel and the way forward is to find a career and independence. Marriage is an afterthought. It’s only later that regrets emerge. And if it’s pointed out such a life is not only ephemeral but lacking genuine meaning, the audience blinks in confusion. For a career can never replace permanent unions and children, despite ceaseless propaganda. So why teach default Feminism to young women?
A world evolved where intimacy is pornographic and fleeting, a demimonde where sex is transactional and meaningless. Consider a woman, as a live-in lover, boasts the same basic status as ancient concubines: “A concubine defined by Jewish law was a woman dedicating herself to a particular man, with whom she cohabits without marriage.” The modern relationship is just as unstable, the female sans marital rights, and children produced akin to fly-by-night hostages. Does this modern innovation work? Actually, fatherless children born outside marriage, suffer an astounding litany of ills.
America is awash in non-binary trans folk. Astoundingly young kids are hustled into transition by overly ideological parents. Charlize Theron transitioned her 5-year-old adopted Black son. “It’s not for me to decide.” In midst of an ocean of trans, a subculture arises, full of trans regret. Most change their mind. Who gains by widespread acceptance of gender as accidental? Is “straightening out” trans ID key to a meaningful life? A first-rank goal of world leftism was breaking down the seemingly impregnable fort of the American family. America is utterly confused by it’s core identity and evolution’s mistakes. Yet the travesty of high school boys racing girls proves the insanity.
Sex is a powerful instinct dissipated by porn, premarital sex, easy divorce, drowning under trans claims. But when sex was bottled up by conservative rules, it’s enormous power helped conquer the West and build civilization. Freud described this as Sublimation. The ancient wedding rights came from the Sarum Manual, originally from Salisbury, England in the 11th century, later used by Book of Common Prayer for wedding rites. Unless we return to the wisdom of the past, our civilization will perish as our constitutional democratic republic will be wholly subsumed by the coming tyranny and our entire history edited out of the official rolls, ongoing now today.
Kelly O’Connell is an author and attorney. He was born on the West Coast, raised in Las Vegas, and matriculated from the University of Oregon. After laboring for the Reformed Church in Galway, Ireland, he returned to America and attended law school in Virginia, where he earned a JD and a Master’s degree in Government. He spent a stint working as a researcher and writer of academic articles at a Miami law school, focusing on ancient law and society. He has also been employed as a university Speech & Debate professor. He then returned West and worked as an assistant district attorney. Kelly is now is a private practitioner with a small law practice in New Mexico.