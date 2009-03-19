Dept of Justice RICO Prosecuted e-Vote Fraud in KY 2009 Brazenly Like 2020 Election Theft

DOJ Should AGAIN Use RICO Statute to Prosecute Democrat Party Swing-State Election Fraud

In processing our massive 2020 presidential election theft crisis, America does have another option. The DOJ’s RICO statute, created for organized crime has been used for e-vote election frauds. In 2009, a number of Clay County Kentucky election officials, including candidates, poll workers and judges were convicted for rigging elections, exactly like today. We MUST use this strategy again because this multi-state fraud is too large and detailed to treat fairly in a short period. Our Constitutional Republic will not survive this massive election fraud without quick Federal intervention. RICO FRAUD PREDICATE: Enough fraud surfaced in Swing States to indicate a coordinated, interstate criminal undertaking exists for DOJ to declare a Racketeer Influenced & Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) investigation. Created October 15, 1970, to battle Mafia, RICO has been successfully used against many organizations, The claim is the Democrat Party has degenerated into a mafia-like organization, regularly breaking the law. Famously, on March 19, 2009, the DOJ announced: “Clay County KY Board of Election Officials Arrested and Indicted for Racketeering and Voter Fraud Conspiracy.”

RICO PREREQUISITES: There must be “Racketeering” organized to break Fed or state law. “Defined as a “pattern of racketeering activity” if there is a violation of any two or more enumerated existing state or federal offenses.” DOJ states: “An “enterprise” is any individual, partnership, corp, association, or other legal entity, and any union or group of individuals associated in fact although not a legal entity. 18 U.S.C.A. §1961(4).” RICO OFFENSE: There must be RICO offenses included, including 35 separate crimes, including: Any act of bribery, counterfeiting, theft, embezzlement, fraud, obstruction of justice, etc. Those prosecuted with RICO include Hell’s Angels, Mike Milken, Catholic Church, Key West, FL Police Dept, Major League Baseball, LA Police Dept, and Clay County Board of Election Officials. E-VOTE FRAUD: RICO & CLAY COUNTY ELECTION BOARD OFFICIALS PROSECUTION: After examining Democratic Party fraud (indictment), the DOJ press release stated: LEXINGTON—The United States Attorney’s Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation jointly announced today that five Manchester, Ky. officials, including the circuit court judge, the county clerk, and election officers were arrested pursuant to a federal indictment that accused them of using corrupt tactics to obtain political power and personal gain. The 10-count indictment, unsealed today, accused the defendants of a conspiracy from March 2002, until November 2006, that violated the Racketeering Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO). RICO is a federal statute that prosecutors use to combat organized crime. The defendants were also indicted for extortion, mail fraud, obstruction of justice, conspiracy to injure voters’ rights and conspiracy to commit voter fraud. According to the indictment, these alleged criminal actions affected the outcome of federal, local, and state primary and general elections in 2002, 2004, and 2006.The indictment accused the defendants of the following criminal actions.

E-VOTE MACHINE TAMPERING: The prosecution described vote machine tampering: “Clay County Clerk, Freddy Thompson, 45, allegedly provided money to election officers to be distributed by the officers to buy votes and he also instructed officers how to change votes at the voting machine. The indictment also accused Thompson of false testimony before a grand jury in Lexington.” WHY RICO NOW? In the 2020 presidential election, the sheer number of apparent crimes, their variety, the distant sites, the obvious coordination of vote fraud, and most of all the incredible time crunch means we need an emergency solution. That the countless acts of deception and theft all occurred the same time late on Nov. 3rd 2020 proves coordination. The fraud is so ambitious, large and far flung, this crime demands RICO. When one realizes the incredible time crunch, we need the FBI & DOJ to sweep in and seize all related materials, interview tens of thousands of workers and witnesses. Therefore, speed is of the utmost importance. NEED FOR FORENSIC EXAMINATION: All involved machines must be given a forensic examination. But first we need a national moratorium to freeze every part of this election in the 5 swing states. No one state or party should be allowed to decide this election by way of non-cooperation, destruction of evidence, or obfuscation. CALL & EMAIL LOCAL, STATE & DC: Call and email your legal representatives and demand a RICO inquiry. Time is of the essence. Immediately spread this message to everyone you know and help protect US elections from fraud & outside influence! https://archives.fbi.gov/archives/louisville/press-releases/2009/lo031909.htm http://media.kentucky.com/smedia/2009/03/19/17/clayindict.source.prod_affiliate.79.pdf

SHOW DISQUS COMMENTS