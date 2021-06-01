WhatFinger

He is most known for second term as defense secretary from 2001 to 2006, a tumultuous period of the Iraq and Afghanistan wars

Donald Rumsfeld dead at 88: Former defense secretary at helm of Iraq, Afghanistan wars

By ——--June 30, 2021

American Politics, News | Disqus Comments | Reader Friendly | Subscribe | Email Us

Donald Rumsfeld, who charted an impressive Washington career serving under four presidents but whose legacy largely was defined by his controversial tenure as defense secretary during the Iraq War, has died, his family announced Wednesday. He was 88.

Rumsfeld, a confident adviser to power with a trenchant style that made him admirers as well as enemies, had a long and winding career in public life that spanned five decades. He had been a congressman and a White House chief of staff, and had a successful corporate career, too. But it was his second term as secretary of defense from 2001 to 2006 – during the most tumultuous period of the Iraq and Afghanistan wars – for which he is most known. —More…

SHOW DISQUS COMMENTS
Fox News -- Bio and Archives

Breaking News, Latest News and Current News from Fox News. Breaking news and video. Latest Current News: U.S.,