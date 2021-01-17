Based on McConnell's connections to the communist Chinese government, he should not be allowed to hold any government office in the United States. He is compromised

Donald Trump won the 2020 election by a landslide

President Trump’s first term in office exposed the Deep State for what it really is; a communist crime organization. Donald Trump forced Democrats, Republicans, the Marxist media and the justice system and the Deep State, to show just how corrupt they are. In fact, the Deep State is a global criminal organization that runs and controls governments, and high ranking members are considered made men, just like mafia Captains (Capos). Moreover, the mafia term Capo can be applied to many senior members of Congress for using their position and influence to secure millions of dollars in government contracts that their family members profit from. In turn, family members have to pay the Capo a percentage of the profits. These congressional Capos do the bidding of international corporations for personal profit. They also take payoffs from foreign governments, like Communist China, to do their bidding. That’s properly called treason!

Propaganda Ministry, Marxist Media The bad news is the justice system will never hold them accountable for their treasonous actions because the justice system is either compromised or in bed with communists. To put things into perspective, the justice system is fully aware that members of Congress have committed treason as well as crimes against the people of the United States, but the justice system conceals their crimes because the leadership of the judicial system is either compromised or communists themselves. Furthermore, compromised means that Deep State communists have incriminating evidence that could be used to destroy the career and the character of anyone who refuses to go along with the Marxist agenda. If a compromised person refuses to go along with the Marxist agenda, they just send the incriminating information to the propaganda ministry, the Marxist media, and they use it to destroy that person. They tried find incriminating information on Donald Trump, but couldn’t find any, so they had to resort to lies. When Mitch McConnell knelt down to cozy up to Chuck Schumer, and openly lied about President Trump inciting the Washington riot, I knew that Congress was back to their old business of lying to the people, stealing the taxpayers’ money, profiting from deals with foreign governments, accepting payoffs from international corporations and stabbing the American people in the back. Moreover, China advocating Mitch McConnell and his wife Elaine Chao are financially tied to the communist Chinese Government according to an article by Peter Schweizer on Breitbart. Schweizer said;

Schweizer: Mitch McConnell and His Wife Elaine Chao Are Financially Tied To The Chinese Government “Mitch McConnell and Elaine Chao, his wife, are financially tied to the Chinese government, and it comes through the shipbuilding company that Elaine Chao’s family owns. That relationship was forged in December of 1993 when James Chao, Elaine Chao’s father, Elaine Chao, and the new son-in-law, Senator Mitch McConnell, visited Beijing, China, at the invitation of the China state shipbuilding corporation.” Based on McConnell’s connections to the communist Chinese government, he should not be allowed to hold any government office in the United States. He is compromised, and the fact that he stood up and said, amid sworn affidavits and irrefutable evidence to the contrary, that there was no evidence of voter fraud, is proof that he is compromised. In reality, the Democrats and Republican traitors know that Donald Trump actually won the 2020 election, and the impeachment scam is just a distraction to lead people away from the truth—that Communist China interfered in the 2020 election, and Donald Trump actually won the election by a landslide.





