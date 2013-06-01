During testimony, ICE official has to teach Dem Senator Hirono that illegal immigrants do, in fact,

She may not care that there has been a crime committed – and she may even support its commission – but I don’t believe she doesn’t “understand” the issue.

There are times, brief though they may be, when I think there’s hope. No, I don’t hope that one political side or the other will emerge victorious and preside over a newly enlightened land.

Political fights have existed since the dawn of humanity, and they’ll be ongoing until its end. However, I do catch myself hoping that people in positions of power would at least understand the basics of the issues they’re debating. Then, I see a clip like the one below and realize that hope is misplaced. Watch as Mazie Hirono, a Democrat Senator from the great state of Hawaii, displays her complete ignorance of the immigration debate she’s decided to make a centerpiece of her political life. “I’m Confused:” ICE Official Has To Explain To Dem Senator That Illegal Immigrants Break The Law





Continued below... Remember: this is a woman who has claimed that immigration detention is “very reminiscent” of FDR’s internment of law-abiding American citizens. Hirono penned a ridiculous Politico op-ed which confirmed conservative suspicions by demanding the “pathway to citizenship” include instantaneous access to federal welfare. Illegal immigration activism has become a centerpiece of her entire political life, and her Twitter feed is a morass of immigration-based attacks like: I will continue to fight against this president’s reprehensible actions that dehumanize immigrants, tear families apart, and undermine our country’s moral leadership. — Senator Mazie Hirono (@maziehirono) June 20, 2018 Yet, she’s so divorced from the facts that she’s “confused” about the fact that these people have committed a crime? Sorry, not buying it. She may not care that there has been a crime committed – and she may even support its commission – but I don’t believe she doesn’t “understand” the issue. At least, I hope that’s not the case.

