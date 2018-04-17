Eating their own: Ed Schultz says he was fired because MSNBC was in the tank for Hillary

Remember Ed Schultz? No? Really? Wow. How time flies. Ed Schultz was an MSNBC host (and hardcore leftist) who was famous for his outlandish rants. At one point, he was one of the network’s rising stars. Then, he started to get so over the top – so utterly ludicrous – that they demoted him to a weekend slot between reruns of that show about being in prison.

If you haven’t seen Schultz lately, congratulations. That’s a sign that you’re smart enough to avoid Vladimir Putin’s favorite propaganda network, RT. Schultz has a show there, he uses it to cheer for people like Bernie Sanders, and it is, presumably, still ridiculous. To be fair, I can’t be 100% sure, since I’m not crazy enough to watch it.

Anyhoo, Schultz recently spoke to The National Review’s Jamie Weinstein. In the interview, he reminisced about his days at MSNBC and he revealed the oh-so-shocking truth. Apparently, the network that employs Rachel Maddow was – brace yourself – in the tank for Hillary!

Schultz claims his support for Bernie cost him his job…

Ed Schultz suggests MSNBC fired him because of Bernie Sanders support







Far be it from me to defend MSNBC, but this is laughable. First of all, of course MSNBC was in the tank for Hillary. Is there anyone who didn’t know that? More importantly, Schultz was fired because no one was watching his deranged show. Even the people who agree with him didn’t want to sit through an hour of his schtick, so he got the boot along with several other ratings-challenged shows.

Still…it’s always fun to watch them eat their own.