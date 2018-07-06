Economy produces 213,000 new jobs in June, more people re-enter the workforce

With 213,000 new jobs created in June – well above the replacement rate needed to keep up with population growth – the U3 unemployment rate actually rose to 4.0 percent. How can that be? And why would I say it’s good?

You’ve probably never heard someone tell you it was a good thing that the unemployment rate rose. I’m going to tell you that.

First of all, 4.0 percent is a remarkably low rate. It was 3.8 percent the previous month, which is almost unreal. But it’s good that it rose because the U3 unemployment rate only counts people who are in the workforce or actively looking for work. Those who have checked out of the workforce and are not even looking are not counted in this statistic, although they are counted in the broader U6 rate.

So when you add 213,000 jobs in a month, and the U3 rate still rises, it means people who have been out of the workforce have re-entered it. That’s excellent news both for them and for the companies that are trying to fill jobs and struggling to find workers, and it’s part and parcel of an economy that’s gaining strength every month: