Elder Abuse, One More Tool

During the 2020 Presidential campaign we saw one of the Dimms (progressive, liberal, socialist Democrats, elitists, their media and financial surrogates, and their puppet masters) break out one of their most egregious tools, elder abuse. There are other examples during 2020, but I will discuss the worst example first, Joe Biden.



During the 2020 campaign, it became very apparent to most of the country that former Vice President Joe Biden was far less than 100% in his ability to function as an adult human being. Conservatives pointed this out to the general public, and the Dimms knew it as well, which was why, for the most part, the Dimms kept him sequestered in the basement. The only people that failed to notice were voters that used the mainstream media as their only source of information and people that simply refused to believe their own eyes. You didn’t need to be a mental health professional to understand that Joe Biden wasn’t fully functional.

The intentional introduction of COVID 19 infected seniors into senior care facilities In my opinion, to have Joe Biden representing the Democrat Party was a form of elder abuse, by continually exposing him to situations beyond his ability. The most pitiful of all is that his family, the very people that should have been protecting him from the repeated humiliation, failed in their duty. Was it so important for Jill Biden to be “First Lady” that she completely abandoned her responsibility to her husband? Was his criminal son so focused on escaping justice that he allowed his stepmother do what she did to his father? This was a complete failure of a family unit exposed to the whole world. It seems the love in this family was for something other than the patriarch of the family.



For the Dimms to continue the elder abuse of Joe Biden is an abomination. To continue to expose him to humiliation after humiliation on the world stage is criminal, in my opinion, on the part of both the Dimms and his family. This has to worry and scare America’s allies and adversaries. What might this failing person do with the authority to launch nuclear weapons? What is to prevent him from doing something else rash?



The even bigger question being asked abroad is how could the American electorate allow such a compromised individual to become the leader of the greatest nation on earth? Many American voters wonder the same thing. How long will this madness continue?



In 2020, there were two other flaming examples of elder abuse perpetrated on American elders. Some might even view these examples as criminal negligent homicide. The intentional introduction of COVID 19 infected seniors into senior care facilities in New York, Pennsylvania, Michigan, New Jersey and California by their respective governors demonstrated a blatant disregard for the human rights of the elderly. These are prime examples of elder abuse that resulted in thousands of unnecessary deaths in America’s most vulnerable population. In both of these cases, we are looking at states run by the Dimms.

The Dimms are using elder abuse as just one more tool to destroy America For decades Dimms in various parts of America have put forth the concept of euthanasia of the elderly as an acceptable process. Euthanasia of the unborn and newly born is not good enough for the Dimms; they want it at both ends of the spectrum. The Dimms are using elder abuse as just one more tool to destroy America. In reality, it is about the sickest thing I have ever seen. The Dimms must be depraved to continue humiliating Joe Biden, and the Biden family has to be sick to allow a loved one to be used in such a manner. STOP THE ELDER ABUSE OF JOE BIDEN!



As a chronologically gifted individual happily enjoying his eighth decade of life, I find the Dimms exploitation of the American elderly to be wholly abhorrent and totally unacceptable. It is shameful behavior, but then the fact is the Dimms can’t be shamed.

