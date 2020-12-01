Election Fraud, Nevada Voting Machines & Trump’s 'America First' Diplomatic Success

By Epoch Times -- American Thought Leaders: Jan Jekielek—— Bio and Archives--December 8, 2020
American Politics, News, Opinion | Disqus Comments | Reader Friendly | Subscribe | Email Us
In this episode, we sit down with Richard Grenell, the former Acting Director of National Intelligence and former U.S. Ambassador to Germany from 2018 to 2020. He has been on the ground in Nevada supporting the Trump campaign in its investigations of election fraud and irregularities.
Beyond the election, we look at how President Trump radically shook up Washington’s foreign policy norms and poses what Grenell describes as “an existential threat” to the Washington establishment.
The Epoch Times: “A Fresh Look at Our Changing World”
The Epoch Times is a privately held news media company. The center is in New York, but our network of local reporters throughout the world uncovers stories that are authentically local, yet also globally relevant. Our independence enables us to report widely and present a diversity of opinions.
We have offices in 30 countries across five continents, and our content is published in 17 languages. We are proud to offer print and web editions in Chinese, English, German, French, Spanish, Hebrew, Russian, Japanese, Korean and Indonesian, as well as web versions in Ukrainian, Bulgarian, Romanian, Czech, Slovak, Vietnamese and Swedish.