Election Fraud, Nevada Voting Machines & Trump’s 'America First' Diplomatic Success

In this episode, we sit down with Richard Grenell, the former Acting Director of National Intelligence and former U.S. Ambassador to Germany from 2018 to 2020. He has been on the ground in Nevada supporting the Trump campaign in its investigations of election fraud and irregularities.

Beyond the election, we look at how President Trump radically shook up Washington’s foreign policy norms and poses what Grenell describes as “an existential threat” to the Washington establishment.





