Electoral fraud revealed in Michigan

By David Singer —— Bio and Archives--November 29, 2020
Sidney Powell has now commenced the following proceedings:
COMPLAINT FOR DECLARATORY, EMERGENCY, AND PERMANENT INJUNCTIVE RELIEF dated November 25, 2020
NATURE OF THE ACTION : This civil action brings to light a massive election fraud, multiple violations of the Michigan Election Code, see, e.g., MCL §§ 168.730-738, in addition to the Election and Electors Clauses and Equal Protection Clause of the U.S. Constitution violations that occurred during the 2020 General Election throughout the State of Michigan, as set forth in the affidavits of dozens of eye witnesses and the statistical anomalies and mathematical impossibilities detailed in the affidavits of expert witnesses.
Ominously Footnote 1 states:
The same pattern of election fraud and voter fraud writ large occurred in all the swing states with only minor variations in Michigan, Pennsylvania, Arizona and Wisconsin. See Exh. 101, William M. Briggs, Ph.D. “An Analysis Regarding Absentee Ballots Across Several States” (Nov. 23, 2020) (“Dr. Briggs Report”).
Evidenced to be adduced includes:
Affidavits in a lawsuit filed by the Great Lakes Justice Center (“GLJC”) raising similar allegations of vote fraud and irregularities that occurred in Wayne County are incorporated by reference into this Complaint attesting that:
EXPERT WITNESS TESTIMONY SUPPORTING WIDESPREAD VOTING FRAUD AND MANIPULATION has been filed showing:
The 75-page Complaint—ridden with typo errors—is testament to the extreme pressures of time to get the Complaint filed. A clean copy is all that is needed to diminish those in the mainstream media who delighted in concentrating on the typos instead of reporting the above allegations.
The Dominion and Smartmatic voting system is also the subject of multiple allegations. It would not surprise us to see President Trump appointing a Mueller-style investigation into these claims.
David Singer is an Australian Lawyer, a Foundation Member of the International Analyst Network and Convenor of Jordan is Palestine International—an organization calling for sovereignty of the West Bank and Gaza to be allocated between Israel and Jordan as the two successor States to the Mandate for Palestine. Previous articles written by him can be found at: jordanispalestine.blogspot.com