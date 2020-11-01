Electoral fraud revealed in Michigan

NATURE OF THE ACTION : This civil action brings to light a massive election fraud, multiple violations of the Michigan Election Code, see, e.g., MCL §§ 168.730-738, in addition to the Election and Electors Clauses and Equal Protection Clause of the U.S. Constitution violations that occurred during the 2020 General Election throughout the State of Michigan, as set forth in the affidavits of dozens of eye witnesses and the statistical anomalies and mathematical impossibilities detailed in the affidavits of expert witnesses.

Affidavits in a lawsuit filed by the Great Lakes Justice Center (“GLJC”) raising similar allegations of vote fraud and irregularities that occurred in Wayne County are incorporated by reference into this Complaint attesting that:

The same pattern of election fraud and voter fraud writ large occurred in all the swing states with only minor variations in Michigan, Pennsylvania, Arizona and Wisconsin. See Exh. 101, William M. Briggs, Ph.D. “An Analysis Regarding Absentee Ballots Across Several States” (Nov. 23, 2020) (“Dr. Briggs Report”).

EXPERT WITNESS TESTIMONY SUPPORTING WIDESPREAD VOTING FRAUD AND MANIPULATION has been filed showing:

Approximately 30,000 Michigan Mail-In Ballots Were Lost, and Approximately 30,000 More Were Fraudulently Recorded for Voters who never Requested Mail-In Ballots.

Statistical Analysis of Anomalous and Unprecedented Turnout Increases in Specific Precincts Indicate that There Were at Least 40,000 “Excess Voters” in Wayne County and At Least 46,000 in Oakland County

Over 13,000 Ineligible Voters Who Have Moved Out-of-State Illegally Voted in Michigan

There Were At Least 289,866 More Ballots Processed in Four Michigan Counties on November 4 Than There Was Processing Capacity.

