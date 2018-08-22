Elizabeth Warren is asked about Mollie Tibbetts – so she starts moaning about harsh treatment of illegals

By Robert Laurie —— Bio and Archives--August 22, 2018
No one is going to argue that our immigration system is perfect. Literally everyone agrees that it needs some kind of an overhaul. This disagreement comes when you ask what we should do. For some of us, the fix is a merit-based system, and end to lotteries and chain migration, and massively improved border security. For others, it means open borders, catch-and-release, and ‘the honor system.’
That said, most of us can put aside our talking points when we hear about the brutal murder of Mollie Tibbetts at the hands of an illegal immigrant. Most of us would not go on TV, pay a split second of lip service to her family’s grief, and then launch into a diatribe about how poorly our country treats people who shouldn’t have crossed the border.
Then again, most of us have a shred of compassion and we’re capable of genuine empathy.
Elizabeth Warren is not most of us.
She sees questions about the murder of Mollie Tibbetts as an opportunity to moan about the way illegal immigration is being handled along our southern border.
This is what tone-deaf looks like:
Asked about Mollie Tibbetts, Elizabeth Warren laments the treatment of illegal immigrants https://t.co/DHHMXofeMa pic.twitter.com/UJNHtuxrTl— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 22, 2018
Again – it’s clear that we’re facing some very serious immigration problems. However, this isn’t the time for whatever that was. A sane person would simply say: “This is horrific, our thoughts and prayers are with the family, and we need to do whatever we can to make sure it doesn’t happen again.” That’s it, nothing more, full stop.
That Senator Warren felt the need to exploit this horror to push her pet agenda – which has nothing to do with the crime at hand – is utterly grotesque.
I’d say Warren should be ashamed of herself, but I doubt she’s capable feeling such an emotion.
Robert Laurie’s column is distributed by HermanCain.com, which can be found at HermanCain.com
