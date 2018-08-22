Elizabeth Warren is asked about Mollie Tibbetts – so she starts moaning about harsh treatment of illegals

No one is going to argue that our immigration system is perfect. Literally everyone agrees that it needs some kind of an overhaul. This disagreement comes when you ask what we should do. For some of us, the fix is a merit-based system, and end to lotteries and chain migration, and massively improved border security. For others, it means open borders, catch-and-release, and ‘the honor system.’

This is what tone-deaf looks like



That said, most of us can put aside our talking points when we hear about the brutal murder of Mollie Tibbetts at the hands of an illegal immigrant. Most of us would not go on TV, pay a split second of lip service to her family’s grief, and then launch into a diatribe about how poorly our country treats people who shouldn’t have crossed the border.

Then again, most of us have a shred of compassion and we’re capable of genuine empathy.

Elizabeth Warren is not most of us.

She sees questions about the murder of Mollie Tibbetts as an opportunity to moan about the way illegal immigration is being handled along our southern border.

This is what tone-deaf looks like: