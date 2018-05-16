WhatFinger
CFPSubcribe

So, sorry, Senator. You’re going to have to come up with something better than fear and rage. …It’s a shame that’s all you’ve got.

Elizabeth Warren inspires: You’re ‘angry and scared’ so vote Democrat!

By —— Bio and Archives--May 16, 2018

American Politics, News, Opinion | Comments | Print Friendly | Subscribe | Email Us

Elizabeth Warren inspires: You’re ‘angry and scared’ so vote Democrat!
Earlier, I posted a clip of a CNN panel in which the network discussed the fact that Dems have nothing positive on which to run.  The party’s entire existence is built around a foamy-mouth hatred directed Donald Trump. “She” was never supposed to lose, and they honestly can’t wrap their heads around the idea that voters defied their delusions of superiority.

As the CNN braintrust correctly pointed out, Dems desperately need to run on something that isn’t their all-consuming fury about the current President.

…But it looks like Elizabeth Warren didn’t get the memo.  Fauxcahontas wants to make sure that you know you’re “angry and scared” and should vote Democrat for that reason.

Unfortunately for her, recent polling suggests that an increasing number of Americans are not “angry and scared.” In fact, it appears that – shocker – people like having jobs, and an income, and lower taxes.  Weird, right?

So, sorry, Senator.  You’re going to have to come up with something better than fear and rage. …It’s a shame that’s all you’ve got.



Please SHARE this story as the only way for CFP to beat Facebook anti-Conservative Suppression.

Only YOU can save CFP from Social Media Suppression. Tweet, Post, Forward, Subscribe or Bookmark us

Robert Laurie -- Bio and Archives | Comments

Robert Laurie’s column is distributed by HermanCain.com, which can be found at HermanCain.com

Be sure to “like” Robert Laurie over on Facebook and follow him on Twitter. You’ll be glad you did.

Commenting Policy

Please adhere to our commenting policy to avoid being banned. As a privately owned website, we reserve the right to remove any comment and ban any user at any time.

Comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal or abusive attacks on other users may be removed and result in a ban.
-- Follow these instructions on registering: