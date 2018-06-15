Elizabeth Warren is ‘filled with terror’ about her party’s 2018 midterm chances

I don’t want to give anyone a false sense of security, but I’d take this as a good sign. Elizabeth Warren is “filled with terror” about her party’s ability to take at least one chamber of Congress in the upcoming midterms. Speaking top Rachel Maddow, she appears less than confident about the Dems’ odds of regaining the House of Representatives – which, let’s face is, is probably the only shot they’ve got. The Senate is likely already out of reach.

This flies in the face of the left-wing media’s standard boilerplate, which tells us that Trump is widely despised, Americans recognize they were wrong to shun Hillary, and they can’t wait to give power back to the progressives.

As I’ve said before, no one really knows what will happen in November. The “blue wave” looks to have fizzled, but you can never be sure. We’re still four months away from Election Day and, as the saying goes, that’s an eternity in politics. Still, the infamous Democrat confidence – that was so obnoxiously over-the-top just a couple of short months ago – seems to have evaporated.

Republicans need to stay vigilant, and they need to stay hungry, but Warren’s panic attacks should serve as a bit of comfort. If the economy continues its current trajectory, and the Mueller investigation maintains its appearance of an unsubstantiated witch-hunt, things should look pretty good in the fall.

