Well, that's odd....

Elizabeth Warren strangely disinterested in taking a DNA test to prove her Native American heritage



For a long time, Elizabeth Warren loved to tell people that she was part Cherokee. The only evidence she had to support this claim was an old family story and a pair of majestic cheekbones, but that didn’t matter. Warren says that she “never used it for anything,” but her minority status has certainly helped her virtue signal, may have been employed to help her career back in the 90’s, and was (for a time) politically beneficial. So, she stuck with it.

Unfortunately, there are some people who would like her to settle the “Fauxcahontas” debate once and for all. In particular, a Berkshire Eagle editorial demanded that Warren take a DNA test that would, beyond any reasonable doubt, prove her lineage one way or the other. Warren is, perhaps unsurprisingly, not interested. This weekend, on Fox News Sunday, she dodged when asked about the possibility of a simple DNA test. Instead of answering the question, she launched into a well-rehearsed and oft-rehashed story about her parents. Sen. Warren Refuses To Answer If She Will Take A DNA Test To Prove Her Native American Ancestry





Continued below... Never mind that, if Warren’s story is proven to be true, a DNA would guarantee that no one could “take that away.” Over on Meet the Press, Chuck Todd asked the same question and received an almost identical answer.



I actually have some sympathy for Warren on this issue. As Chuck Todd points out, his family believed it was related to Robert E Lee. I’d be willing to bet we all have some apocryphal story about our lineage that we don’t want to see disproven. On that level, I understand Warren’s reluctance. The problem is that, despite her claims, Warren has used to the story to her benefit. How much benefit is debatable, but there’s little argument that she’s leaned on it politically - while simultaneously accusing everyone under the sun of racism, bigotry, and discrimination. While I may have some sympathy for the idea of protecting her “family story,” she doesn’t get to have it both ways. Either it’s true or it isn’t. She chose to make the story central to her political life. If she hadn’t spent decades using it in speeches while her left-wing brethren damn people for cultural appropriation, it wouldn’t matter. As it is, Warren should be held to the standards her “progressive” ideology applies to everyone else.







Robert Laurie’s column is distributed by HermanCain.com, which can be found at HermanCain.com

