The climate alarmist propaganda campaign and its media supporters use deception, distortion and dishonesty

Emissions Increasing Worldwide

The world’s developing nations are forecast to account for about 91% of the world’s energy use growth to 2050 with the United States accounting for only about 1.5% of that growth. 1 The climate alarmist propaganda campaign and its media supporters use deception, distortion and dishonesty to attempt to conceal from the public the unequivocal and indisputable fact that US energy use and emissions performance are completely irrelevant to the huge global energy use and emissions that have occurred and will continue to occur in the future.

Every year since at least 1988, we’ve had only 10-12 years to ‘save the planet.’ Larry Hamlin reports, “The US has clearly achieved the appropriate balance in both energy consumption and emissions to sustain a highly productive economy providing great benefits to its peoples while the developing nations proceed to explore what their appropriate energy, emissions and economic balance need to be for the benefit of their peoples.” 1 The Energy Information Administration (EIA) has released its 2019 Annual Energy Outlook (AEO) report for the US showing that the nations year 2050 CO2 emissions will be just over 1 billion metric tons per year lower than its peak year 2007 CO2 emissions of 6.021 billion metric tons which retains and sustains the CO2 reductions achieved because of market driven increased use of natural gas while reducing coal fuel use. During this same time period the world’s developing nations are forecast to increase their CO2 emissions by more than 14.5 billion metric tons per year bringing their CO2 emissions levels to a total of about 6 times those of the US.2 Yet, according to the alarmists, if total global emissions aren’t reduced by 50% of 2010 levels in 12 years, we all face certain calamity. According to the analysis presented above, these reduction targets certainly will not be met and, in fact, total emissions will continue to rise. Tough times ahead! However, alarmist predictions have always been dire. Every year since at least 1988, we’ve had only 10-12 years to ‘save the planet.’ In 1998 a senior UN environmental official said entire nations could be wiped off the face of the Earth by rising sea levels if the global warming trend was not reversed by the year 2000. 3

In 1993 Al Gore said that ‘one-half of all species could disappear in our lifetime.’ 4 Gore also quoted a researcher who in 2008 predicted there was a 75 percent chance the North Polar ice cap would be completely ice free in five years. Didn’t happen. So, if people are serious about addressing climate change, they will not demand that the entire US economy be transformed in ten years since as mentioned earlier, we will be only 1.5% of worldwide energy growth. References Larry Hamlin, “EIA AEO shows US CO2 emissions 1 billion metric tons below 2007 peak in 2050,” wattsupwiththat.com, March 23, 2019 “Annual Energy Outlook 2019,” US Energy Information Administration, eia.gov, January 2019 Peter James Spellman, “UN predicts disaster if global warming not checked,” AP, June 29, 1989 Stephen Budiansky, “The Teflon doomsayers,” budiansky.blogspot.com, September 26, 2010

Only YOU can save CFP from Social Media Suppression. Tweet, Post, Forward, Subscribe or Bookmark us

Jack Dini is author of Challenging Environmental Mythology. He has also written for American Council on Science and Health, Environment & Climate News, and Hawaii Reporter.

Please adhere to our commenting policy to avoid being banned. As a privately owned website, we reserve the right to remove any comment and ban any user at any time.Comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence and death, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal or abusive attacks on other users may be removed and result in a ban.-- Follow these instructions on registering