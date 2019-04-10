Emissions Increasing Worldwide

The climate alarmist propaganda campaign and its media supporters use deception, distortion and dishonesty to attempt to conceal from the public the unequivocal and indisputable fact that US energy use and emissions performance are completely irrelevant to the huge global energy use and emissions that have occurred and will continue to occur in the future.

The world’s developing nations are forecast to account for about 91% of the world’s energy use growth to 2050 with the United States accounting for only about 1.5% of that growth. 1

Every year since at least 1988, we’ve had only 10-12 years to ‘save the planet.’

Larry Hamlin reports, “The US has clearly achieved the appropriate balance in both energy consumption and emissions to sustain a highly productive economy providing great benefits to its peoples while the developing nations proceed to explore what their appropriate energy, emissions and economic balance need to be for the benefit of their peoples.” 1

The Energy Information Administration (EIA) has released its 2019 Annual Energy Outlook (AEO) report for the US showing that the nations year 2050 CO2 emissions will be just over 1 billion metric tons per year lower than its peak year 2007 CO2 emissions of 6.021 billion metric tons which retains and sustains the CO2 reductions achieved because of market driven increased use of natural gas while reducing coal fuel use. During this same time period the world’s developing nations are forecast to increase their CO2 emissions by more than 14.5 billion metric tons per year bringing their CO2 emissions levels to a total of about 6 times those of the US.2

Yet, according to the alarmists, if total global emissions aren’t reduced by 50% of 2010 levels in 12 years, we all face certain calamity. According to the analysis presented above, these reduction targets certainly will not be met and, in fact, total emissions will continue to rise. Tough times ahead!

However, alarmist predictions have always been dire. Every year since at least 1988, we’ve had only 10-12 years to ‘save the planet.’

In 1998 a senior UN environmental official said entire nations could be wiped off the face of the Earth by rising sea levels if the global warming trend was not reversed by the year 2000. 3