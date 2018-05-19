Mr. Mueller give it up. The only collusion with Russia, sir, is that of Hillary Clinton, as her foundation receiving zillions of dollars in quid-pro-quo schemes in exchanges for the uranium she gave them

END THE WITCH-HUNT



I don’t know about you, but for me, the names of James Comey and Robert Mueller have become symbolic of a delusional paranoia to where I am continuously overwhelmed by a chronic persecution complex as though these two were following me around everywhere I go – mind you, not nice at all. Time to go to the shrink maybe. To add insult to injury, as far as I am concerned, every day there seems to be a new twist in the infamous investigation of the alleged collusion of Donald Trump with Russia in the interference of the latter with the 2016 Presidential elections. As you can probably tell by now, virtually every single day, there is a new angle, a new leak, a new breakthrough headline in the investigation. The web of details has gotten so magnanimously intricate and complex, I dare say, for many of us in mainstream America, we have simply lost track of what the hell is going on – it’s that convoluted. Make no mistake my friends, sadly enough, if made into a T.V., daytime soap opera, the Trump investigation would surely give General Hospital, Days of our Lives, One Life to Live, and the rest of them a run for their money in the Nielsen ratings – no doubt at all in my mind.

As much as one can make a joke about it, however, what is transpiring in our nation is no laughing matter. In fact, this is serious stuff folks. So serious that I challenged myself to try and lay everything into perspective for you and me – for the laymen; for the average American out there, who is simply lost in a maze of legal controversies; albeit a labyrinth of constitutional dissention, like never in the history of the nation. I am appalled to watch as our once hailed institutions such as the FBI and our Department of Justice, are now tainted with postures of civil and criminal transgressions committed by their highest-ranking officials and personnel at the very top of the ladder of these institutions. Equally distraughtly, the apparent vanilla role taken on by our Congress as many of their rank and file members continue to undermine our Constitution every single day while the laws of the land are miserably unheeded. Like I said earlier, my mission here today is give you some of kind of perspective in the way I interpret all that is going on with the Trump investigation. I shall try to do so by sparing you of a commonalty of detail. Such magnanimity of detail would probably be enough to fill several books on the subject. Vis-à-vis, I shall try to be fluent enough as to the most relevant issues of this drama - those worthy of my sharing them with you for the sake of unraveling the web. I unequivocally assert that the Trump investigation has its roots with two of the nation’s forefront utmost criminal offenders such as are Hillary Rodham Clinton and Barack Hussein Obama. If it were up to me, I would charge these two with high-treason and put them both away for life – they have, as far I am concerned, done more damage to our nation than anyone has since the beginnings of the Republic. Just think about it for moment please. It all begins during Clinton’s tenure as Secretary of State from 2009 to 2013 under the Obama administration, with her ill-famed email scandal - one of the all-time most flaunting political scandals in the history of the nation bar none. The email controversy arose from Hillary’s use of her family’s private email server for official communications rather than official State Department’s email accounts maintained on secured federal servers. It was later discovered that Clinton’s aides went as far as deleting 31,000 emails. The former director of the Defense Intelligence Agency, former United States Secretary of Defense and former deputy director of the Central Intelligence Agency [CIA] all agreed and went public stating that it was likely that foreign governments were all able to access information on Clinton’s server.

On July 10th, 2015, the FBI opened a criminal investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of her private email. Just a year later, on July 2nd, 2016 we hear the name of James Comey, then Director of the FBI, making headline news for the first time, while, after a lengthy investigation, astoundingly announcing there was no basis for criminal indictments in the Clinton case. Comey announced that the FBI’s investigation had concluded that Clinton was “extremely careless” in the handling of her email system but recommended that no charges be filed against her. Back in the day, Comey’s announcement was highly criticized by many who accused him of acting as a self-appointed judge. Then President Obama, also defended Clinton in an interview with Fox News Sunday on April 10th, 2016 while assuring the nation he would not interfere with the FBI ongoing investigation. On October 28th, 2016 just days before the 2016 presidential election, James Comey, in his signature role at the center of controversies, notified Congress that the FBI was looking into newly discovered emails which could be pertinent to the case, announcing the re-opening of the Clinton investigation – apparently, a complete reversal from his previous July 2nd, decision - critics then, denouncing that Comey had violated Department of Justice guidelines and precedent, prejudicing the nation’s public opinion against Clinton, ensuing what later turned into Trump’s victory and Clinton’s loss of the presidency of the U.S. – to liberals, an unforgivable deed by a contentious James Comey. Admittedly, Clinton’s loss turned out to be, unthinkable to the liberal masses, worse yet, Obama and Clinton’s swift Marxist march to power had lost a lifetime opportunity to continue their journey towards a full-fledge Marxist state – a movement which had already made headway as the ultimate peaceful takeover of this great nation. In addition to deterring the Marxist takeover, Trump’s victory would equally open Clinton’s pandora’s box of treasonous crimes, including but not limited to her own collusion with Russia by the sale of 20% of the U.S. uranium to the latter. Conversely, Donald Trump’s unheralded triumph was looked upon by the liberal elite as nothing short than undeserved, paving the way for the losers to wage an all-out war against the man who had come between them and their takeover – a war meant to be fought mostly in the courts of public opinion, by the rank and file members of the ‘fake-news’, pledging to go into hate-filled campaigns aimed at discrediting the President in any which way possible – the beginning of an ill-advised agenda to impeach the newly-elected President; the beginning, if you will, of the accusations of Trump’s collusion with Russia. On January 6th, 2017 a mere 14 days before Trump’s inaugural address as the nation’s 45th President, the United States government’s intelligence agencies, concluded that the Russian government had interfered in the 2016 elections, claiming that Russia’s goals were, among others, to harm Hillary Clinton’s chances of electability and potential presidency. Investigations about the possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian officials were immediately started by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Senate and the House Intelligence Committees. In May 2017 former director of the FBI, Robert Mueller was appointed by Acting Attorney General Rod Rosenstein as Special Counsel to oversee the ongoing investigation into links between Trump’s Presidential campaign and the presumed Russian government interference in the electoral process. Since then the names of Mueller and Rosenstein have all but been at centerstage of the ongoing drama.

Continued below... I must caution the readers, we need to pause here and give some serious attention to the January 6th date - [the] day that marked the beginning of the witch-hunt. Just think about this for a moment. First, on January 6th, 2017, President Obama was still in power, therefore, any announcements that “government intelligence agencies” had concluded that the Russian government had interfered in the elections and that Trump’s campaign had colluded with the Russians had to have sinisterly come from Obama and his cronies in retaliation for their party’s loss. As far as the Russian story, think about it. When the witch-hunt was first conceived, the goal was to get rid of Trump – preferably through an impeachment process. As they say, the need to look for a crime to fit the punishment - impeachment. Forcibly, they had to invent a treasonous offense, thus the creation of a Russian collusion – one fictitiously made-up by the original conspirators – one they sought to fabricate out of nothing – even if that meant to buy-out some phony evidence, which is exactly what happened after-the-fact. In summary, on January 6th, 2017 a full-fledged conspiracy is launched against Donald J. Trump – a conspiracy aimed at unseating the President of the United States of America, regardless – whatever it took, thus the unremitting attacks and relentless attacks that have gone on for a year. The date, vigilantly chosen to precede Trump’s inaugural address, as otherwise, it would have been dangerously suggestive of the conspiracy. Now, from this point on going forward, I strongly urge my readers to pay even closer attention to the timeline of events, as by doing so, you will begin to see the pieces of the puzzle beginning to fall into place, to where, hopefully at the end you can share in my conclusions on all that is taking place. I must first direct you to May 9th, 2017, the day that newly elected President Trump fired James Comey from his post as FBI director. On declarations made to the court of public opinion, Trump cites Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein’s memorandum to the Attorney General, labeled: “Restoring Public Confidence in the FBI”, as his principal reason for the Comey firing. In the memo, Rosenstein criticizes Comey for his apparent mishandling of the Clinton investigation, furthermore, Rosenstein went on to rip Comey apart. Given Rosenstein’s position in his memo, one would be likely to assume he [Rosenstein] was all but a loyalist Trump defender, would you not agree? Ironically, however, Rosenstein re-surfaces again on May 17th, 2017, just eight days after Comey’s firing as he appoints none other than the man who, later in the saga, would turn out to be President Trump’s enemy number one - former FBI director Robert Mueller, who Rosenstein appoints as Special Counsel to oversee the election meddling probe. Now, you go figure this out. Curiously Rosenstein’s appointment of Mueller comes the very day after Mueller is interviewed by President Trump to fill Comey’s vacancy as FBI director, yet is not hired.

Next in my timeline is the infamous Trump-Russia dossier – a term you must have heard over some zillion times during this investigation. But what is a dossier? A dossier is a collection of documents about a person, event or subject matter; a file; a report; a case history –synonyms include accounts, notes, document(s), documentation, data, information, evidence. In our saga, the popularity of the term comes from a private intelligence report comprising 17 memos that were written from June to December 2016 by Christopher Steele – a former head of the Russia Desk for the Secret Intelligence Service of the United Kingdom (SSI), commonly known as M16. At this crossroad, before I talk to you about Steele’s dossier, I need to politely remind you, once again, that the success and/or failure of the witch-hunt relied on their ability to fabricate a case, sufficiently treasonous to pave the way for the impeachment of President Trump. The answer was Steele’s dossier, albeit containing allegations of misconduct and conspiracy between Donald Trump’s Presidential campaign and the Government of Russia during the 2016 election cycle. Bingo! All that was needed on the road to impeach Trump. It was no coincidence that the dossier was first published on January 10th, 2017, just 10 days before Trump’s Presidential inauguration. Just in case you had any doubts of my witch-hunt theory, just think again. Shortly after Trump became the official Presidential nominee on May 3rd, 2016, attorney Marc Elias, acting on behalf of the Hillary Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee hired Fusion GPS, a private investigative firm, to investigate Trump. The next month, on June 2016, Fusion GPS subcontracts Steele to compile the dossier! Clinton’s campaign officials in the same spirit of criminality as that of their leader, were reportedly unaware that Fusion GPS had subcontracted Steele. Hello! Are you waking up to smell the coffee? Just weeks before the 2016 election, the FBI, under the auspices of James Comey reached an agreement to pay Steele to continue his ‘discovery’ work; the agreement was terminated only as the information of the dossier became public domain. The dossier story in and of itself is as convoluted as the investigation itself. My take on the bottom line of the dossier story is simple, had there been the slightest proof of evidence of the alleged Trump / Russia collusion, it would have certainly been brought out in the open in less time than it would take for you and me to blink an eye - you can bet on that. Vis-à-vis, the fact that there has been absolutely nothing brought forth regarding any association of Trump to Russia, just goes to proof that this was nothing short of a witch-hunt to begin with.

Continued below... So, answer me please, if the investigation turned-out nothing that could incriminate the President, what is there to keep investigating? And the answer is simpler than it appears. Based on my theory, the investigation is there to stay – that simple. The investigation is sort of a perpetual mission out just to continue looking for something that merits Trump’s impeachment – regardless. The investigation is now looking for anything and everything as far out as it may be; something capable of swaying the public opinion to believing that Trump is corrupt and worthy of removing from the office of President. To date, Mueller’s investigation has yielded 19 indictments of people and 3 companies. The group is composed of 4 Trump advisers, 13 Russian nationals, 3 Russian companies, 1 California resident, and one London-based lawyer. Ironically, most of the charges against those indicted were for conspiracy to defraud the United States – nothing to do with election interference. Other charges included false statements, false tax returns, loan fraud, money laundering, wire fraud, identity theft. None, however had anything to do with collusion to influence the elections and none of the charges against Americans or Trump advisers so far have directly alleged that they worked with Russia to interfere with the campaign. All that the investigation has done so far is just look for skeletons in peoples’ closets – a feat in which, if you really think about it, they are likely to succeed as very few of us are completely free of these skeletons. As far as I am concerned, Mueller’s investigation is now to where they don’t mind going out just looking for pure rubbish – anything goes. The proof is in the pudding. Take the blockbuster story of Stormy Daniels, a porn film actress who alleges to have had a sexual relationship with Trump back in 2006 and was paid $130,000 dollars by Trump’s personal attorney Michael Cohen to keep quiet about the incident. On April 9th, 2018 the FBI raided Cohen’s office as well as his home and hotel room, albeit with a federal search warrant. How bad can it get when the ‘fake news’ chooses to override headlines such as North Korea’s potential denuclearization or the nations’ record unemployment numbers with a story of a payoff to a trashy porn actress, I ask? So, ask you may too, why hasn’t Donald Trump just fired this Mueller guy, as much as he has all the power to do so? And the answer is, doing so would surely turn the wave of public opinion and give Trump a prejudiced guilty verdict and look upon the dismissal as a proof of guilt. By the same token, Trump’s decision to let the investigation go on, is just a another way to assert his innocence of the charges and nothing to fear. Now, before I close, let me just give you some hopeful news amidst all the gloominess. On the evening of last Sunday, May 6th, I tuned into Fox News featuring a program by one of my favorite political analysts, constitutional scholar Mark Levin in his program Life, Liberty and Levin. His entire program was dedicated to the issue of the Trump investigation and possible consequences coming out of it all. Coincidentally, Levin views agree with mine, since he considers Mueller’s investigation a complete hoax, however he went on to assure us there was no way in heaven that President Trump could be indicted while in office – end of subject. According to Levin, the issue was legally dealt with twice in the past fifty years – first, in 1973 in connection with President Richard Nixon’s role in the Watergate scandal and again in 2000 when Bill Clinton was acquitted of impeachment charges. On both occasions, Levin cites, a memorandum, which I personally decided to read for myself, titled ‘A Sitting President’s Amenability to Indictment and Criminal Prosecution’, written on October 6th, 2000, by Assistant Attorney General then, Raymond Daniel Moss, where he concludes the indictment or criminal prosecution of a sitting president was impermissible and unconstitutional because it would undermine the capacity of the executive branch to perform its constitutionally assigned functions. In ending, dear friends, I say as I always have, look not at this investigation as just another routine legal procedure in a nation where the law of the land has kept our government honest and trustworthy. I ask you today to look at the bigger picture – one which I have been denouncing for years now, if yet seemingly unheard by many. My dear friends, Trump’s witch-hunt investigation goes much farther than the potential collusion of a President with an enemy-state. The way I look at this, is in a much broader political context. I see it as a part of a political war being waged by a mammoth Marxist movement who came as close as ever to having the continuance of power extended for at least four more years in the person of Hillary Clinton. I see the investigation as no more no less than yet another display of anger by the liberal Marxists after losing their battle, single-handedly by a quintessential ‘capitalist’ – Donald J. Trump. I see the investigation in the same manner I see the fake news’ role in hiding the truth from the people while overshadowing the triumphs of this administration. I hear about the continuous leaks of information by all the investigation insiders as well as I see top officials in the FBI, the Department of Justice, perjure themselves in Congressional Committee hearings, and what I see is, really, the crumbling of the values which once held our nation together as one nation under God, indivisible with liberty and justice for all. My friends, I think we should all thank God for Donald Trump – a man destined to come in a Messianic capacity to save us all from the perils of Marxism and Communism. Enough of the Barack Obamas, the Hillary Clintons and rest of an evil coalition, who for the past eight years have delighted themselves in destroying our beloved United States of America. Delighted in selling uranium to our enemy states and delighted in striking deals with countries like Iran, while helping them subsidize their export of terrorism and their build-up of nuclear armaments. Thank God for Trump for exiting the Iran deal. Thank God for Trump following in President’s Ronald Reagan’ steps in the philosophy of peace through strength. Thank God for the tax cuts; the Medicare reform; the low unemployment numbers and record highs reached at the stock market. Thank God for Trump’s controversial decision in recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. Mr. Mueller give it up. The only collusion with Russia, sir, is that of Hillary Clinton, as her foundation receiving zillions of dollars in quid-pro-quo schemes in exchanges for the uranium she gave them. This is a case where Mueller and his team of investigators should be investigated themselves and charged with obstruction of justice. Last, to all of you liberal Marxist radicals , we the people, elected Donald J. Trump as our President, and hopefully we will re-elect him again in 2020. In the meantime, why don’t you all take a hike to Cuba or to Venezuela, countries were witch-hunts are a way of life. May God save us, and may God save America and make it great again!

Only YOU can save CFP from Social Media Suppression. Tweet, Post, Forward, Subscribe or Bookmark us

Obie Usategui runs AFCV-Americans For Conservative Values. Obie is also the author of The Beginning of the End—“The transition to Communism in our own United states has come peacefully, ironically, via democratically-sanctioned elections”