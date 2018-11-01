'Enough Is Enough': Levin Rails Against 'Radical' Dems, Media

By Fox News —— Bio and Archives--November 2, 2018
American Politics, News, Opinion | Comments | Print Friendly | Subscribe | Email Us
“Life, Liberty & Levin” host Mark Levin joined Sean Hannity to deliver a passionate case against Democrats, the liberal media, celebrities and more, with less than a week to go before the crucial midterm elections.
“We’re actually fighting the media, we’re fighting the Democrats, we’re fighting academia, we’re fighting Hollywood and all the rest,” Levin said.—More…
Breaking News, Latest News and Current News from Fox News. Breaking news and video. Latest Current News: U.S.,