Eric Holder: ‘Yeah. I’m thinking about’ running for President

We’ve discussed the rumors before. Eric Holder, the former attorney general and ethically challenged Fast & Furious centerpiece, wants to be President. At one point, there was some buzz about his placement on the Supreme Court bench, but the Democrats thought it was a good idea to run Hillary in 2016. We all know how that ended up. Since Holder is probably not headed for the SCOTUS, he’s got his eye on the White House. Yesterday, he confirmed that he’s at least thinking about making a run. Here he is with MSNBC’s Chris Hayes: Is Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder running for president?



"Yeah, I'm thinking about it," he tells @chrislhayes



Watch. pic.twitter.com/HDGUJlxlS1 — MSNBC (@MSNBC) April 18, 2018

There are two ways you can react to this. The first is to freak out and run around the room screaming “Oh my God, oh my God, ‘President Eric Holder’ would be a complete nightmare.” While you’re right to think that, you should really just relax. The second, and more appropriate, way to react is to chuckle. Eric Holder doesn’t have a snowball’s chance in Hades of winning …anything. If you thought Hillary was a divisive and widely despised candidate who brought a lot of baggage to the campaign trail, just wait until candidate Eric Holder takes the stage. This is a guy who actually said he wants to brainwash people into accepting gun control. He’s been held in contempt of Congress, was instrumental in a program that poured illegal weapons into Mexico, protected a weaponized IRS, and basically implemented much of the DOJ corruption that still exists today. If Democrats want to make Holder part of their 2020 or 2024 ticket, they should absolutely do it. It would serve as proof that they’ve learned nothing from 2016 and, more importantly, it’s fun watching them lose.

