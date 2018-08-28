ESPN host Max Kellerman blasts Tiger Woods because he urged respect for the office of the president

By Dan Calabrese —— Bio and Archives--August 28, 2018
It would be one thing if Tiger Woods was playing in the PGA Championship while wearing a MAGA hat and chirping at every occasion about the virtues of border walls and rage-tweets against Jeff Sessions.
But Tiger Woods hasn’t been doing anything of the sort. He’s just been playing golf. I’ll leave it to the golf fans to judge how well he’s been playing because the only thing I know about golf is that it’s hard to get the ball past that rotating windmill. But I do know that Woods has not been going around pontificating about politics.
So why would anyone think it was necessary to try to draw him into a political discussion? Furthermore, why would anyone feel the need to excoriate him for not wanting to take the bait?
I guess the answer is this: Politics is now the main thing ESPN does – left-wing politics, to be sure – with sports merely used as the platform. So when Woods was asked to talk about his relationship with President Trump, and about race relations in general, he had no interest in getting into any such discussion. He is a golfer, not an activist and not a candidate for office. He kindly sidestepped the question.
That’s how you avoid getting sucked into politics, right? Not on ESPN, pal! On ESPN, they will attack you if you don’t talk about politics, because ESPN is the Especially Sanctimonious Political Network:
Woods was asked after the final round of The Northern Trust on Sunday about his relationship with Trump and urged people to respect the office of the president.
“He’s the president of the United States. You have to respect the office. No matter who is in the office, you may like, dislike personality or the politics, but we all must respect the office,” he said.
Kellerman blasted Woods’ remarks, saying it was a “thoughtless statement dressed up as a thoughtful statement.”
“And it either holds in contempt the intelligence of people who hear it or else it’s just a stupid thing to say. … To say you must have respect for the office — Tiger, be clear. Are you saying that the office, therefore, confers respect on to its present temporary occupant? No. Having respect for the office means principally, in my view, is the office holder should have respect for the office,” he said.
The co-host continued: “We are held to a standard of behavior, we at our jobs, right, people in their daily lives. The president, if anything, is held to a higher standard of behavior. It is not such that we have such great respect for the office that no matter what the behavior of its occupant, we must respect the occupant because of the office. No. Tiger Woods … is being slick. We must respect the office therefore that confers respect to the occupant. Tiger, is that is what you are saying? If that is what you are saying, that is a stupid comment.”
Trump and Woods are known golfing partners for years and have remained in touch ever since Trump took office.
“Well, I’ve known Donald for a number of years,” Woods said. “We’ve played golf together. We’ve had dinner together. I’ve known him pre-presidency and obviously during his presidency.”
The golf star was then asked to comment about the race relations in the country, which he declined.
“No. I just finished 72 holes and really hungry,” Woods said, and moved on to questions that were relevant to his performance at the tournament that day.
I would like to ask a question, which I don’t think is out of bounds considering how much ESPN blathers on about race: Does Max Kellerman think Tiger Woods has a particular responsibility to explain himself because he is a black man who is friendly with Donald Trump?
Granted, ESPN and others laid the same trip on Tom Brady for his friendship with Trump, so maybe they just think every pro athlete has a solemn duty and responsibility to hate the commander in chief. But considering that Woods was also asked about race relations, there clearly seems to be a racial subtext to this whole discussion.
And keep in mind: Woods got attacked on ESPN for saying nothing – for choosing not to involve himself in the issue. Do ESPN and other stalwarts of the political left believe that every prominent black man is obligated to become a political activist, such that they feel justified in attacking all who do not?
Of course, our boss is a political activist, but not the right kind. Black people are duty-bound, according to whites on the political left, to affirm and give testimony in favor of their political agenda. You cannot have different opinions. And you cannot refrain from expressing any at all. These are the rules. Tiger Woods didn’t play by them to Max Kellerman’s satisfaction, so he got ripped.
Why does ESPN think it can impose certain requirements on black people?
It sounds to me like ESPN is racist.
