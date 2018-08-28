ESPN host Max Kellerman blasts Tiger Woods because he urged respect for the office of the president

But Tiger Woods hasn’t been doing anything of the sort. He’s just been playing golf. I’ll leave it to the golf fans to judge how well he’s been playing because the only thing I know about golf is that it’s hard to get the ball past that rotating windmill. But I do know that Woods has not been going around pontificating about politics.

It would be one thing if Tiger Woods was playing in the PGA Championship while wearing a MAGA hat and chirping at every occasion about the virtues of border walls and rage-tweets against Jeff Sessions.

ESPN is the Especially Sanctimonious Political Network

So why would anyone think it was necessary to try to draw him into a political discussion? Furthermore, why would anyone feel the need to excoriate him for not wanting to take the bait?

I guess the answer is this: Politics is now the main thing ESPN does – left-wing politics, to be sure – with sports merely used as the platform. So when Woods was asked to talk about his relationship with President Trump, and about race relations in general, he had no interest in getting into any such discussion. He is a golfer, not an activist and not a candidate for office. He kindly sidestepped the question.

That’s how you avoid getting sucked into politics, right? Not on ESPN, pal! On ESPN, they will attack you if you don’t talk about politics, because ESPN is the Especially Sanctimonious Political Network: