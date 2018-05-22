Esquire magazine editor-at-large wants to ‘take your guns. All of your guns. Right now.’

“No one wants to take your guns.” As I’ve written before, that’s always been the left’s most easily identifiable lie. It’s never even been a question. Of course they want to take your guns. They want to strip you of your rights, eliminate your ability to defend yourself, and eradicate even the notion that you could resist their efforts to make you subservient to (and dependent on) the federal government. That’s their goal. That is the endgame.

…But, they don’t like to admit it because they need your compliance along the way. Eventually they’ll let the mask slip but, for now, they still need a certain segment of the population to believe that they genuinely respect the Constitution – a document they hate with every fiber of their being.

That said, some of them have decided it’s time to live in the real world and abandon the pretense. Today’s example is Dave Holmes. He’s an editor-at-large for the ultra-liberal Esquire Magazine. He’s written an open letter to the NRA, in which he reveals…

“I just wanted to drop you a line and let you know that I now actually do want to take your guns. All of your guns. Right now.”

Most of his letter is spent informing you that he’s never really minded being around firearms. They weren’t really his thing, but he claims they never bothered him. Now, however, he falsely claims that “American life has gotten deadlier.” Despite the fact that gun violence has plummeted as gun ownership has increased, he’s changed his mind. He wants your guns gone. Now.