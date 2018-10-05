With all of these connections, is there anyone out there who wants to lay odds on how much of this was a “coincidence” and how much of it was a plan?

Ex-FBI agent who pressured Ford witness tied to Bharara, also connected to polygraph coaching



Earlier today, Dan discussed Leland Ingham Keyser. She’s the “lifelong friend” of Christine Blasey Ford – the woman Ford listed as a witness but who has, repeatedly, refused to corroborate Ford’s claims. Ford claims that Keyser was the only other woman present at the time of her alleged assault, and Keyser says she has no memory of the either the attack or the party where it supposedly took place. In a truly Orwellian moment, Ford dismissed her refusal to back the charges as symptom of nebulous, unspecified, “health” issues. As she said at the time, “Leland has significant health challenges, and I’m happy that she’s focusing on herself and getting the health treatment that she needs.”

Needless to say, the disconnect between Ford’s claim and Keyser’s denial emerged as a massive problem for Ford, who has yet to provide a single shred of corroborating evidence or testimony that supports her accusation. A friend of Christine Blasey Ford told FBI investigators that she felt pressured to clarify her original statement regarding an alleged sexual assault involving Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, according to a Wall Street Journal report. …Keyser told the investigators that she was — as the Journal notes — urged to clarify her statement by Monica McLean, a former FBI agent and friend of Ford’s, the paper reported, citing people familiar with the matter. “Urged” in this case seems to mean “change her story” since Republicans were citing her denials, correctly, as being incredibly damaging to Ford’s testimony. So, who is the woman who supposedly “urged” Keyser to “clarify” her story? Who is Monica McLean? Well, for one thing, she’s the person who Christine Blasey Ford’s ex-boyfriend claims Ford was coaching for a polygraph test: A friend of Christine Blasey Ford denied Wednesday that the Kavanaugh accuser ever helped her prepare for a lie detector test, firing back at claims purportedly from a Ford ex-boyfriend that raised new questions about her Senate testimony. Ford, who has accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault, testified last week that she had never helped anyone prepare for a polygraph examination.

McLean Enjoyed a long career in both the FBI and in the office of Chuck Schumer-associate Preet Bharara But Tuesday evening, in a written declaration, Ford’s ex-boyfriend, whose name was redacted, claimed he saw Ford helping a woman he believed was her “life-long best friend” prepare for a potential polygraph test. He added that the woman, Monica McLean, had been interviewing for jobs with the FBI and U.S. Attorney’s office. McClean has denied that account but, as Cory Booker likes to say, there are still ‘lingering questions’ about it. She’s also enjoyed a long career in both the FBI and in the office of Chuck Schumer-associate Preet Bharara: And whaddya know!



The FBI obtained text messages from MONICA McLEAN, Ford beach friend and former press agent of Schumer right-hand Preet Bharara, to LELAND KEYSER.



The texts asked Keyser to "clarify" away her statement that she never met Kavanaugh!https://t.co/o1bELmPsYH — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) October 5, 2018

Continued below... Oh, by the way, take a look at who Monica McLean’s lawyer just oh-so-coincidentally happens to be… The lawyer for Christine Blasey Ford's "beach friend"—the one who worked for the FBI in the office of former Schumer staffer Preet Bharara—just so happens to be the FBI official who oversaw the Clinton e-mail and Trump Russia probes. What a coincidence! https://t.co/f0z2tvntMu — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) October 5, 2018 And it's just a coincidence that one of Ford's lawyers just so happens to be fired former FBI official Andrew McCabe's lawyer. So many fun coincidences! — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) October 5, 2018 A lot of ‘fun coincidences’ indeed. With all of these connections, is there anyone out there who wants to lay odds on how much of this was a “coincidence” and how much of it was a plan?

Only YOU can save CFP from Social Media Suppression. Tweet, Post, Forward, Subscribe or Bookmark us

Robert Laurie’s column is distributed by HermanCain.com, which can be found at HermanCain.com

Be sure to “like” Robert Laurie over on Facebook and follow him on Twitter. You’ll be glad you did.