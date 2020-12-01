Exclusive: Sidney Powell on 2020 Election Lawsuits, Supreme Court Decision & Gen. Michael Flynn Case

Joining us today is attorney Sidney Powell, who has been leading election lawsuits in multiple states. On Friday, she filed emergency requests to the Supreme Court, asking the justices to order officials in Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Arizona to de-certify their 2020 election results.

We discuss the current status of the legal challenges she’s involved in and her thoughts on the Supreme Court’s rejection of the Texas lawsuit as well as the conclusion of the Flynn case.





