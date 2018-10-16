It now comes down to turn-out numbers. Anyone who plans to stay home will actually be voting for the democrat. Get out and vote only for Republicans

Extreme Danger. Elections Ahead

Billy Joel once sang, “..the closer you get to the fire the more you get burned, but that won’t happen to us, because it’s always been a matter of trust.” And, likewise America’s 242nd year experiment in self-government, has always been a matter of trust. Our societal framework and the United States Constitution only work when We The People trust our government. Coincidently, we may also know how close any one of us will get to that fire and who might be burned by it, very soon.

The same can be said for our currency, which was once just simple pieces of paper, valid only because the people trusted the different monetary values set by our government. Today, there is even a greater trust in our government-sanctioned digital banking systems where numerical lines appear on our computer devices for us to buy, sell and transfer money without ever having to touch a physical piece of paper currency. All based on trust. Our legal system of equal justice relies on the peoples’ trust and belief that all suspected criminals will be arrested, brought before a court and, when found guilty, be incarcerated for their crimes. What could happen when We The People no longer trust our system of equal justice? What could happen when we no longer trust that our elected officials are acting in our best interests? Unfortunately, if you stop and consider for just a moment you will come to realize that is exactly where we are today; that the trust in our government is in grave danger as we approach upcoming Midterm elections. The platform of the Demonic Democratic Party and their radical-George-Soros-funded-agenda is now based solely on one of the devil’s greatest accomplishments - for us to hate one another. And, they have therefore earned for themselves the truncated title of Demonicrats. They are fully aware of their crimes against the American people, and are in fear that equal justice will soon come down upon them.

Their main obstacle is President Donald J. Trump and they hate him and you for supporting him. Imagine this, if John Lennon was alive today, his song might say, “All you need is hate…”

Danger Ahead: The Demonicrats are now in full Antifa, OWS, BLM revolutionary battle mode of hate with the younger socialist hipsters Ocasio-Cortez, Cory Spartacus Booker, who we can now only pity, and out of the offshore Hawaiian shadows comes Mazio Hirono who demanded that, “...men need to shut up and step up….[Ms. Ford] needs to be believed. I believe her…” As if to say, there is nothing more to discuss. The senator is hereby telling us that one way or another, all men are rapist-animals and if you don’t believe her, you are wrong. Period! Do not look away. Their demonic goal is for us to hate one another. Do not hate them. Pray for them. Although, one could easily equate the events unfolding in front of us as a spiritual battle between good and evil forces, it was Joseph Conrad who reminds us that, “The belief in the supernatural source of evil is not necessary, men [and women] alone are quite capable of every wickedness.” Realizing that this is not a game, but easier to visualize, how after nearly two years of physical assaults, intimidation, lawsuits and hateful rhetoric following every move he has made, the (VSGPDJT) Very Stable Genius President Donald J. Trump sits at the big table holding all the trump cards, aka: leverage. How and when he plays out his hand will determine the near and long term future of the United States of America. His most obvious leverage is now over Rod Rosenstein. As we know, RR joined the VSG on Air Force One for a one-on-one, although no one knows exactly what was agreed-upon. But, in the immediate aftermath, we do know that RR did not testify to Congress about wearing a wire to entrap President Trump. We can also be assured that PDJT is holding the declassification of the FISA warrants over RR’s head to wait and see if the Demonicrats are planning an October Surprise by releasing Special Counsel Mueller’s Russian collusion report at the very last moment. A country with a two-tiered system of law and order is no longer a free country, it is a dictatorship. President Trump is very much aware that in order to Make America Great Again justice must be served, and he has no choice but to arrest and bring before a court, possibly a military tribunal, everyone involved in the coup to overthrow his presidency. The list is long, many are powerful well-known people, but know in your hearts, that there can be no pardons or anyone too-big-to-jail and that every-single-one-of-them-will-be-arrested. But, the most important part for you to believe, is that this will happen if and only when, a new Republican majority in both the House and Senate are seated in early January, 2019.

Continued below... Elections Ahead: It now comes down to turn-out numbers. Anyone who plans to stay home will actually be voting for the democrat. Get out and vote only for Republicans. We are still 22 plus or minus days before the election of our lifetime and it cannot be overstated how important it is for everyone to get out and vote for every Republican as if your very life depended on it. And, not just figuratively speaking, it does. Ronald Reagan once warned us about this exact moment in our Nation’s history, “You and I have a rendezvous with destiny. We will preserve for our children this, the last best hope of man on earth, or we will sentence them to take the last step into a thousand years of darkness.” Our destiny awaits each of us in the voting booth. The reset of law and order is at hand. Think Safe. Trust the Plan. Be Prepared. Pray for our President. Pray for our country.

Only YOU can save CFP from Social Media Suppression. Tweet, Post, Forward, Subscribe or Bookmark us

Fredy Lowe served proudly in the United States Marine Corps and the New York City police Department. He has been a citizen journalist for nearly ten years writing for Canada Free Press, Before It’s News, Conservative News & Views, Ammoland, The Post & Mail, and others.

He and his wife Pat, now of 50 years, are the proud parents of two children and six grandchildren. Fredy prays daily for the safety of our President Donald J. Trump, for our Armed Forces, for our Police Officers and especially for our country during this extremely volatile period of time in our nation’s history, and he asked if you would take a minute to pray together with him. Thank you.