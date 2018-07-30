Eyeroll: Bill Kristol to challenge Trump in 2020 primaries?

If you’re part of the NeverTrump crowd, you probably think Bill Kristol is a conservative stalwart who’s sticking to his principles via an endless anti-Trump diatribe. If you’re a Trump loyalist, you almost certainly view Kristol as a RINO turncoat who was eager to destroy the country’s last best hope of stopping a Hillary Clinton Presidency. Whichever camp you fall into, it’s doubtful that you view him as “the next President of the United States.”

I mean, is there anybody out there who’s seriously entertained that idea? Anyone…ever? I know he worked on few campaigns back in the 70’s, and he served as McCain’s foreign policy advisor, but I don’t think I’ve ever heard anyone mention ‘Kristol For President.’

Until now, that is…

via the Daily Caller: