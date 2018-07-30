Eyeroll: Bill Kristol to challenge Trump in 2020 primaries?

By Robert Laurie —— Bio and Archives--July 31, 2018
If you’re part of the NeverTrump crowd, you probably think Bill Kristol is a conservative stalwart who’s sticking to his principles via an endless anti-Trump diatribe. If you’re a Trump loyalist, you almost certainly view Kristol as a RINO turncoat who was eager to destroy the country’s last best hope of stopping a Hillary Clinton Presidency. Whichever camp you fall into, it’s doubtful that you view him as “the next President of the United States.”
I mean, is there anybody out there who’s seriously entertained that idea? Anyone…ever? I know he worked on few campaigns back in the 70’s, and he served as McCain’s foreign policy advisor, but I don’t think I’ve ever heard anyone mention ‘Kristol For President.’
Until now, that is…
via the Daily Caller:
Kristol, who is consistently one of the most vocal anti-Trump Republicans, has been considering a run for months, a source familiar with Kristol’s thinking told The Daily Caller News Foundation.
Kristol, who remains an editor-at-large for the Standard, said he has no plans to run but declined to rule it out when asked by TheDCNF.
“No plans to run. But I’m randomly in Boston today, and happen to have had lunch with someone who does a lot of work in New Hampshire,” Kristol wrote in an email. “As he’d say, ‘Ya nevah know.’”
The New Hampshire primary, the second electoral contest after the Iowa Caucuses, is a key hurdle in the presidential nominating process.
Kristol previously sparked 2020 rumors in March when he popped up in New Hampshire to speak at “a must-show event for potential presidential contenders,” as Inside Sources noted at the time.
Huh?
While I understand that there’s a certain – albeit dwindling – appetite for a NeverTrump-approved candidate, this just seems insane. Set aside Bill Kristol and all his anti-Trump Evan McMullin baggage. Any GOP primary challenger who would try to take down a President who currently sits at 88% approval within his own party would have to be crazy.
Or… He’d have to be someone who was willing to spend a lot of time, effort, and money on a doomed political campaign, all in a bid to prop up his own failing brand.
Robert Laurie’s column is distributed by HermanCain.com, which can be found at HermanCain.com
Be sure to “like” Robert Laurie over on Facebook and follow him on Twitter. You’ll be glad you did.