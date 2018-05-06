In a riveting article: “Comey Seems Blind to the Truth about Lying”(Bloomberg, April 19,2018), a professor of law at Yale University, Stephen L. Carter¬† offers both a thorough analysis of Comey’s new book and a professional evaluation of the former FBI director’s attitude to the truth and to “people”. To put it in FBI nutters’ nut shell: Comey’s “people” equal Obama’s “folks”, and law enforcement personnel is above the crowd of commoners. As to ex-FBI Directors sense of ethics, professor Carter depicts: “As I’ve noted before in this space, police officers and federal agents alike are free to deceive us as they please to get what they want. They can lie about what evidence they have, what the forensics show, what someone else down the hall is confessing at this moment. We’re just not allowed to lie back.”

Obama’s administration has not only enriched our linguistic stock in new vocabulary, but made us learn new definitions the hard way. See, billions of dollars are not missing: they were “misplaced”; blatant lies translate to “misspeaking” and false testimony is just a “misstatement”.

From the behavioral point of view, James Comey adheres perfectly to Obama’s narcissistic “Cabinet of Mirrors”; through his statements he admits to no wrong-doing as he sees nothing immoral with his deceptive routine. Incapable of regrets or excuses, he simply “rationalizes” his crimes with “end justifies the means”. Even if the outcome means treason, “people” should somehow feel grateful for commie-politburo’s efforts to “protect “us from the truth and from our freedom.

Since hell hath no fury like autocrats scorned, and there’s no lie like F.B. Lie there are pertinent questions to be asked and a real investigation is a must. We see that the corrupt, profoundly politicized “law enforcement” agency does not hesitate to target an American President in their bid to rule, so what has been done to “small deplorables”?

How many people are still in limbo of blacklisting for jobs and tax harassment? How many Veterans were diagnosed for PTSD for keeping their oath? How many journalists were told to “calm down” or else? How many patriots have seen their politically incorrect lives ruined?

For Bob Beckel’s think-alikes who consider that Assange type of whistle-blowers should be dealt with “illegally shoot SOB”: If you are about to rejoice that “other people’s lives” have been destroyed, don’t. The Elite you’ve been supporting does not make exception for the “obedient folks”; one day your dog pees on the wrong lawn, or a group of bored agents plays the “Who Should We Blacklist Today” fun lottery and you became yet another “insignificant” case”. And don’t tell Obama’s wounded’“dissidents” to go to hell; this is where the entire country has been for a while.

We have reached a crossroad where there’s no shelter of political ideology and no asylum of “reclusion”; There are only two paths to choose from: the truth or a lie.

And only the truth can set us free from F.B. Lie…