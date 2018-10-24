Fake News Bomb Story

If I were a Democrat attacking Trump or Kavanaugh in this article, I would be believed without as much as a whimper. But, since I am a conservative, I am obviously off my rocker.

I have been in politics for a long time, and one of the things I am sure of is that the liberal left, progressive commie Democrats lie, cheat, and are willing to do anything to curry favor in their direction so that they may increase their power over the government. Despite the manipulation of the polls, they know that there is no blue wave coming unless they do something desperate to get their voters energized, and to convince the undecided voters to sway in their direction. Because of their ideology of victimology one would expect them to paint themselves as victims to steal public sympathy. Then, this morning, I saw these headlines on Drudge Report:

CNN EVACUATED Conservatives, true conservatives (not the idiots that the liberal left tries to lump into conservatism like the white supremacists and neo-nazis) are not capable of the kind of violence that the Democrats have been trying to paint “the rightwing” with over the years. The Tea Party never committed the kind of violent protesting that leftist groups have. NRA members are not the ones causing mass shootings. Republicans aren’t out there inciting violence, calling for people to confront the enemy at restaurants, and they haven’t been playing the obstructionist games that the Democrats play which were revealed front and center during the Kavanaugh confirmation. I believe the bombs in question, going to the four most controversial liberal left people or media organizations out there, were staged. False accusations of sexual harassment have not worked. False accusations that the President is a Nazi, a racist, or a misogynist have not worked. Now, their “cry wolf strategy” has gone overboard, and I hope it is revealed that the liberal left is behind this fake bomb story. Let’s examine the articles in question, anyway, just to give them a chance. After all, it is only my opinion that the left is behind the bomb scares. We do live in a land that embraces a presumption of innocence (well, usually) after all. Let’s examine the evidence as presented by hard left media outlets… ABC News: Explosive devices sent to Obama, Clintons as CNN evacuated over suspicious package

Explosive devices addressed to the residences of Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama were intercepted, and the Time Warner Center that is home to CNN in New York City was evacuated after a suspicious package was sent there, officials said Wednesday morning. Investigators are working to determine whether the two devices addressed to Clinton and Obama are linked to a pipe bomb found earlier this week in the home mailbox of billionaire George Soros, near where the Clintons live in Chappaqua, New York, multiple law enforcement officials told ABC News. The preliminary belief is that all three devices are of similar pipe-bomb-style construction. The article goes on to explain what the police did, CNN’s situation during the scare, the appearance of the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives on the scene, and what the NYPD Intelligence, Counterterrorism and Bomb Squad teams had to say to ABC News. Police have increased their patrols at locations in New York City associated with the individuals who were purported targets of the other explosives—George Soros, Bill and Hillary Clinton, and Obama—and inspecting packages delivered to locations associated with those individuals. At the end of the article comments by Vice President Mike Pence, who called the acts “despicable”, and White House press secretary Sarah Sanders, who also issued a statement forcefully condemning the “attempted violent attacks”, were presented. Amidst the pictures, it was added that the president’s son, Donald Trump Jr., condemned the incidents as well, drawing on his family’s experience being the target of attempted attacks in the past. Mediaite: BREAKING: CNN’s New York Headquarters Evacuated After Suspicious Package Found CNN’s headquarters in New York City were evacuated on Wednesday morning as the police investigated a suspicious package—containing a “rudimentary but functional” explosive device—that was sent to the building.

Continued below... Anchors Jim Sciutto and Poppy Harlow were pulled off the air as alarms went off in the building. CNN’s Washington bureau picked up coverage of the evacuation, which they reported was the result of a suspicious package delivered into the Time Warner building in New York—before being discovered by police. CNN reported that the device sent to their headquarters was “constructed with pipe & wires,” per a police source. The evacuation of CNN’s headquarters came the day explosive devices mailed to Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama were intercepted by the Secret Service. UPDATE 11:19 a.m.: NY1 reporter Myles Miller reported the envelope was addressed to former CIA Director John Brennan—though Brennan is an NBC News contributor. CNN’s Wolf Blitzer later confirmed that the package was sent to CNN and addressed to Brennan. In the comments section, a gentleman posting as Rico Estrada seemed to be in agreement with my thoughts about this whole thing being staged by the Democrats. FAKE FAKE FAKE This is how desperate the DemoKKKrats are. They got nothing, so they fake this to distract from the coming invasion of the Third World, their pathetic candidates, their lack of message. NBC New York: 4 Apparent Explosive Devices Sent to Hillary Clinton, Obama, CNN Correspondent and George Soros Are Linked A senior law enforcement official says a package sent to CNN in the Time Warner Center is thought to be similar to the packages sent to Clinton, Obama and George Soros

Suspicious packages addressed to Hillary Clinton’s Chappaqua home and former President Obama in DC were intercepted by Secret Service The incidents come days after a bomb was planted in a mailbox at the Bedford home of billionaire philanthropist George Soros It’s not clear if the NY cases, both in Westchester County, could be related; Chappaqua and Bedford are about 10 miles apart All four “potential explosive devices” sent to Hillary Clinton, former President Obama, billionaire philanthropist George Soros and CNN at Manhattan’s Time Warner Center are thought to be linked, law enforcement officials say. Two of the devices—one addressed to Clinton’s Chappaqua home, one to Obama in Washington, D.C.—were intercepted by the U.S. Secret Service. Both were discovered at off-site locations and neither the former secretary of state nor former president were ever at risk, officials said. Another suspicious package—one addressed to ex-CIA chief John Brennan, now an MSNBC contributor—that appeared similar to the other three forced an evacuation of CNN at the Time Warner Center Wednesday. Columbus Circle was shut down and NYC’s emergency alert system said at 11:10 a.m. that anyone in the vicinity of Columbus and Eighth Avenue should shelter in place immediately. Law enforcement officials say at least three of the parcels—those addressed to Clinton, Obama and Soros—had a manila outer packaging and the devices had stamps on them. The devices appear to be working explosives, sources say, but final analysis is pending further testing. The signature is nearly the same on all three packages and at least two listed the return address as former Democratic National Committee chairman Debbie Wasserman Schultz. Schultz’s office in Florida also received a possible suspicious package; that is under investigation. The details of the story are then addressed. My question is, will a suspect be apprehended, and how much are the Democrats giving that individual to be a fall guy to make the whole scenario look more real? CBS New York: As with the other media outlets in NYC, this station was all over it, to, but with a different part of the story assigned to them (are all of the leftist media outlets a part of this orchestrated, coordinated piece of B.S.?)

Continued below... Suspicious Device Removed From Time Warner Center; Other Suspicious Packages Found Near Clinton, Obama Homes NEW YORK (CBSNewYork)—The Time Warner building at Columbus Circle was evacuated Wednesday morning after a suspicious device was found. The building houses the New York offices of CNN. The fire alarm could be heard going off while CNN was on the air and its staff evacuated. CNN continued to broadcast during the evacuation, which took place at around 10 a.m. The device at Time Warner Center was found in the building’s mailroom and was addressed to “John Brennan c/o CNN,” referring to the former CIA director who had his security clearance removed after criticism of President Donald Trump. Initially only three floors of the building were evacuated, but the evacuation was later extended to the entire building. The device is described as a pipe with wires and was sent through the U.S. Postal Service. An NYPD Bomb Squad technician wearing a bomb disposal suit examined the device to determine whether a controlled explosion was necessary. It was removed from the building intact at around 11:40 a.m. and placed in a large containment vessel, which was driven to Rodman’s Neck shooting range in the Bronx. There it will be disassembled and examined for evidence. The device appears to be a viable explosive, crude but operational, according to authorities. The NYPD roped off the busy Midtown street and kept pedestrians away from the building. There was a massive police response at the scene. Authorities are set to have a news conference about the incident early Wednesday afternoon. The NYPD was sending police to other media outlets across New York City as a precaution. The article then goes into the news about the other packages. In this potential conspiracy it was Reuters’ job to make sure everyone knew that the hated President Donald Trump was never targeted. Draw your insinuations as you may. No suspicious package addressed to White House While the most of the packages were delivered via the mail, it turns out, according to ABC News, that the one going to Soros was hand delivered. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, says the Miami Herald, was also targeted. The East Coast didn’t have all the drama. . San Diego has also been dragged into it. San Diego Union-Tribune staff, others evacuate after suspicious package spotted The San Diego Union-Tribune and other businesses were evacuated Wednesday morning after a stack of suspicious looking packages was spotted in front of the building they all share in downtown San Diego, police said. A police lieutenant reported the boxes, which were situated on top of a trash can, about 8:15 a.m., San Diego police Officer Billy Hernandez said. Reporters at the paper said they were told by Jeff Light, the editor-in-chief, about 8:35 a.m. that police were asking them to evacuate. Kate Morrissey, an immigration reporter at the paper, said she saw officers putting tape around the boxes, but she didn’t think anything of it because the coffee cart near by was still open. She’d been at her desk for about five minutes when she was told to go downstairs. She described the boxes as priority mail packages positioned near an orange pump. “If you think of what Wiley Coyote would push down on to make things explode—it looks like that,” she said of the pump. A hazardous materials team was sent to investigate and several blocks of 6th Avenue were closed. ... Okay, so that’s the skinny of it all. If this is a real thing, and not staged by the Democrats, while I would be surprised, I would also have to condemn such a thing at this stage in the game. However, as I wrote earlier, I believe this whole mess is a bunch of rubbish planned, staged, orchestrated, coordinated, and carried out by the liberal left. If I were a Democrat attacking Trump or Kavanaugh in this article, I would be believed without as much as a whimper. But, since I am a conservative, I am obviously off my rocker.

Douglas V. Gibbs of Political Pistachio Conservative News and Commentary, has been featured on “Hannity” and “Fox and Friends” on Fox News Channel, and other television shows and networks. Doug is a Radio Host on KMET 1490-AM on Saturdays with his Constitution Radio program, as well as a longtime podcaster, conservative political activist, writer and commentator. Doug can be reached at douglasvgibbs [at] yahoo.com or constitutionspeaker [at] yahoo.com.