Regardless of the fake news reports, whites are being murdered and forced to flee South Africa

Fake News defends racism and genocide in South Africa



After President Trump asked Mike Pompeo to investigate what’s going on in South Africa, the fake news media immediately went on the attack. They published articles criticizing the President for expressing his concern and empathy for the plight of white South African farmers, that live in fear of being murdered for their land and possessions. And, although the story has been widely publicized in Russia and Australia for years, the media has concealed it from the American people.

Moreover, the fake news, self proclaimed paragons of truth and virtue, managed to keep the American people in the dark about the extent of racism and genocide against whites in South Africa until Tucker Carlson reported it on Fox News. The media also took a shot at Tucker Carlson for having the courage to expose it. Attacking people who tell the truth is the media’s modus operandi. As usual, the fake news brotherhood of Satan is showing their true colors; their hatred of truth, and their love of lies and deceit.



Furthermore, in an effort to discredit the story and the President, and conceal the truth, the New York Times published an article titled, “Trump Cites False Claims of Widespread Attacks on White Farmers in South Africa.” Ironically, the article stated: “The number of killings of farmers, including farm workers, is at a 20-year low, 47 in the fiscal year 2017-18, according to research published in July by AgriSA, a farmers’ organization in South Africa. That is down from 66 during the fiscal year before.” Apparently, the Times thinks it’s okay to kill white farmers as long as you keep it under 50 murders a year.



The Times failed to mention that Americans Against White Genocide in South Africa, a U.S. based organization, lodged a complaint with the International Criminal Courts in The Hague about white genocide in South Africa, citing the murders of white men, women and children who have been tortured, raped, and then killed. They report the murder rate of whites in South Africa is four times higher than that of the general population. According to their estimates over 70,000 whites have been murdered in cruel and often horrifying ways since 1994. That’s an average of over 2,916 white people murdered each year in South Africa.



The times also failed to mention that not all murders of white people are reported and that nobody knows that exact number of whites killed because the police do not report the number of deaths based on race. It appears that the Times took the 74 murders and reversed the number to 47 by cherry picking the source and the years reported. Does the Times think that by lowering the number of murders to less than 50 each year will make it more acceptable to their gullible readers?

Moreover, on June 15th of this year, Russia Today published an article titled, “Calls to ‘kill the Boer.” The article explained that Boers are also referred to as ‘Afrikaners’ – a South African ethnic group descended from predominantly Dutch settlers. The article went on to state that there were 74 farm murders and 638 attacks primarily against white farmers in 2016-17, according to data by minority rights group AfriForum.



Regardless of the fake news reports, whites are being murdered and forced to flee South Africa. They are going to other countries that are willing to help them, like Russia and Australia. An article in Russia Today, dated July 9, 2018, stated: “A delegation of 30 South African farming families has arrived in Russia’s farmbelt… The group says it is facing violent attacks and death threats at home. Up to 15,000 Boers, descendants of Dutch settlers in South Africa, are planning to move to Russia amid rising violence stemming from government plans to expropriate their land, according to the delegation.”



On August 26th, the Daily Mail published an article titled “Inside the ‘most dangerous job in the world” and stated: “White farmers in South Africa are FOUR times more likely to be murdered than anyone else - as Peter Dutton vows to ‘fast-track’ them into Australia as refugees. This week, as the government moves to seize all white-owned land without compensation, civil rights organisation AfriForum claimed there had been 109 attacks which left 15 white farm workers dead so far this year. This follows 82 killings and 423 attacks in 2016, though none of the figures can be verified because the South African government has refused to release farm murder statistics since 2007. Some of the killings are reported to have been barbaric, with farm owners tortured, raped, burned alive and slaughtered in front of their families.”



As usual, all the fake news jumped in on the South Africa story, calling all the reports false, in an effort to discredit the story and conceal the truth. The fake news writers and talking heads have been successful in keeping the American people ignorant and under their evil control for years. They have proven they can’t be trusted to tell the truth, and they have proven that they don’t care about Americans or this country. If they cared at all about either, they would stop lying to the public. The only solution I can see, to end the media’s lies, is to send all of the fake news media to South Africa for a year. That might not stop their lies, but it would certainly make them appreciate the United States.



Calls to ‘kill the Boer’ make all farmers targets, not just whites – South African official

‘A matter of life & death’: 15,000 white South African farmers seek refuge in Russia, report says

White farmers in South Africa are FOUR times more likely to be murdered than anyone else



Only YOU can save CFP from Social Media Suppression. Tweet, Post, Forward, Subscribe or Bookmark us

<em>Charles Wills is a retired Engineer.

Since retirement, he has devoted much of his free time to reading and researching

world and biblical history. He enjoys reading and collecting old books, especially

textbooks published before the turn of the 20th century, as well as writing about the

wealth of information hidden in them.<em>