Falling for the Scam: 'Conservatives' Buy into Democrat Influence Narratives

Useful Idiot: In political jargon, a useful idiot is a derogatory term for a person perceived as propagandizing for a cause without fully comprehending the cause’s goals, and who is cynically used by the cause’s leaders. Some of the same people who brought us President McCain and President Romney are at it again. With their fingers held up into the political wind they are predictably waffling just when strength and perseverance are needed. The reason for this is that they are not conservatives where it counts, deep in their gut. They are fair weather politicians and talking heads, without the stamina or conviction to stand for principle when it gets tough. They still kowtow to the corrupt press, afraid to risk the ire of the Democrat propaganda machine. This is no surprise, but we need to put them on notice. The stakes are too high. We don’t accept your spinelessness and we don’t buy your political tricks anymore.

Republican politicians have become useful idiots. Useful to the Democrats Without starting a distracting pissing contest, I will not name names. The petty back and forth squabbles that would erupt on social media do nothing, they are of no consequence. You can see who falls into the scope of my observations and ire easily enough. Simply go to main conservative sites and blogs and read, you will soon find the spineless who with intellectual dishonesty will say: “Trump lost, move on” or some other equally mealy mouthed equivocation. Listen to the legislators when they shuffle out of their offices and mumble some platitude about “working with the new administration” or “every legal vote counts” for the cameras, they may be hard to catch, sunlight makes them uncomfortable. Oh sure, some are just lazy and tired and don’t have the stomach for the fight. Some do not have the skills to dig into the mountain of evidence and data and eyewitness testimony that screams fraud and conspiracy, it is admittedly overwhelming. Some actually work for the anti-American forces that are trying to destroy us. They may not even realize it, they have become useful idiots. Useful to the Democrats. So what are the narratives that they embrace? You see them endlessly on the MSM. There is “no evidence” of voter fraud. It is a ‘conspiracy theory”. The “American People would never vote for this despicable Putin Puppet” and on and on in a hundred versions and recycled lies. Interviews with Democrat apparatchiks who oversaw the fraud are common. They mouth the same lies. “Our system is fool proof”, and “We found no fraud, only some errors” and “There may be some fraud, but not enough to alter the outcome” and “It was a computer glitch that only happened once”, ok, maybe twice, or at most three times, etc…

If Trump succeeds in fighting the fraud the Democrat funded and motivated mob will cause havoc, businesses will burn, innocent people will die The Democrats are certain we are stupid enough to believe them. They are certain they can convince us to ignore our lying eyes. After all it has worked countless times before. It is working now. Our pundits and politicians who suffer from this unique form of political “Stockholm syndrome” are abetting an enormous electoral crime by not standing up and loudly demanding accountability. They can’t pretend it isn’t there anymore, right? Yes they can, and they will if they think they will profit from it. This time they are wrong no matter which way the election goes. The thing is, this time the cheat is so huge, nationwide and in our face, with a clearly organized influence campaign supporting it that even people on the other side see and are concerned. Some few still believed the democrats had some integrity left. They know otherwise now, the Democrats have become the monsters they always falsely accused Republicans of being. The true believers and fanatics are calling the shots, making the political conflict incoherent, debate impossible, and the leftist mob they use to intimidate us is churning restlessly,preparing for violence,waiting for violence, yearning for violence. If Trump succeeds in fighting the fraud the Democrat funded and motivated mob will cause havoc, businesses will burn, innocent people will die, and America will suffer at their hands. But Trump will fight back with law enforcement and federal agencies and yes, even the military if he must. That is his job, and he is not timid in pursuing his duty.

If Biden becomes President the mob will still be violent, innocent people will still die If Biden becomes President the mob will still be violent, innocent people will still die, America will suffer greatly, but the mob will have a friend in the Whitehouse and will not fear the consequences of violence. Anarchy is a weapon the left uses to intimidate and subdue its opponents with fear. Even now they boast of taking their riots to the suburbs, to teach conservatives a lesson. They will do so with the Democrats’ blessing. Let them come, we are waiting. The vast majority of Americans will know Biden to be illegitimate, they will never trust an election involving Democrat candidates, poll workers and officials again. Our election system is now crumbling into third world chaos. All trust is gone, no legitimacy remains. This is what they have wrought. The Democrats have unleashed a wave of evil they cannot control. In the end it will consume them. Let us all pray it does not consume us all.



