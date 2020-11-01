Falsus in Uno, Falsus in Omnibus

As the democrats attempt to steal this Presidential election from the American people, I cannot help but wonder at how easily they lie. For four years, without dignity or conscience, the democrats paraded serious accusations against President Trump, some arising from their own demonstrably criminal activity, each and every one proven false. Criminal activity appears to be acceptable to modern day democrat aristocrats. The political magicians of the party make all the skeletons go away, from Hillary’s illegal server and classified data mishandling to Biden family influence peddling and payola, never suffering a subpoena. All the while, as they enrich themselves and their cronies, they lie to us.

They lie to us about everything. In fact, it would be remarkable if they ever spoke truth. Their whoppers are astounding. Obama said, “If you like your doctor you can keep your doctor.” Biden said, “Not a single person lost their health care because of Obama care.” On and on they prevaricate and fabricate, to the point that the word ‘Democrat’ has become synonymous with deceit in the minds of many Americans. Adam Schiff is the poster child of the boldfaced lie. Does he ever feel embarrassment about his Russia collusion fictions and manipulations? Doubtfully, he sold his soul cheaply a long time ago.

As Pennsylvania democrats appear to have fabricated sufficient votes to game the system to overcome President Trump’s historic showing in that state, we despair, asking; “How can we ever have a free and fair election again?” If they succeed in stealing the Presidency and undermining our Republic, they will have destroyed one of Americas lasting virtues. The citizen will no longer trust the electoral process. They will have made us a banana republic, corrupt and crumbling.

So, without a hint of conscience, they work diligently across the country to tear us down. They are blind to the dire consequences. They will have squandered the last speck of trust they might have retained. Only the true believers and fanatics will embrace them and they will have succeeded in making themselves the outright enemies of American Liberty. There will be no confusion, the American people will know who the domestic enemy is.

One thing is certain, unlike Clinton in his second term, they will not move to the center, their radicals will not allow it. They cannot help themselves; they will pretend they “have a mandate” and dig the hole deeper. They are clever, but not wise. Defunding the police, riots and looting, open borders, socialized medicine, high taxes, collusion with China and Iran and election fraud will further encourage electorate anger and disgust.

President Trump is a fighter and the fight is not over. But should they succeed they will suffer the hatred of a disenfranchised electorate that demands justice. They will endure pushback they cannot imagine and will not be able to control. Our legislative wins in the House and Senate should be able to stop the more egregious leftist policies before they do lasting damage. Then in 2024, we crush them.