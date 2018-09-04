Ah yes… in our leftist utopia, everything will be “free.”

Far-left MA Democrat defeats another long-time Dem stalwart in primary – base continues to push party toward socialism



Back in July, the Democratic Party was rocked by the primary defeat of Rep. Joseph Crowley at the hands of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Crowley was a long-time liberal stalwart who was widely regarded as being on-track for bigger and better things. Rumors about his future included replacing Nancy Pelosi as Speaker should the Dems retake the House and, eventually, a run for the White House. Unfortunately for people like Crowley, the DNC’s 2016 disaster has the socialist base fired up. 67% of Democrats now claim to have a favorable view of socialism, and they’re dragging their party further and further to the left. Those who were once considered progressive champions are now looked upon as being too conservative.

So, it’s probably not too surprising that we’re seeing something of an Ocasio-Cortez replay in Massachusetts. Last night, Boston city councilor Ayanna Pressley defeated 10-term incumbent Rep. Michael Capuano what’s being described as the 4th such upset to hit the Dems this year. Boston city councilor Ayanna Pressley unseated 10-term U.S. Rep. Michael Capuano in a Democratic primary Tuesday in the latest shakeup of the House Democratic caucus by a far-left challenger. …Capuano is the fourth House member to lose a primary this year, along with Reps. Robert Pittenger, R-N.C.; Mark Sanford, R-S.C., and fellow 10-term Rep. Joe Crowley, D-N.Y. The prospect of a Pressley upset had drawn some comparisons to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s defeat of Crowley in June. The New York democratic socialist had endorsed Pressley, as did Our Revolution, the offshoot of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ 2016 presidential campaign. Pressley has backed Medicare-for-all and called for defunding Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Just prior to her victory win, Pressley said “This is a fight for the soul of our party and the future of our democracy. This is a disruptive candidacy, a grassroots coalition. It is broad and diverse and deep. People of every walk of life.”

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was quick to congratulate her “sister in service.” Congratulations to my sister in service, @AyannaPressley, on continuing her historic path into Congress tonight. Let’s push together to make Medicare for All, tuition free college, & living wages a reality in America - all without corporate PAC money. Ah yes… in our leftist utopia, everything will be “free.” There is no Republican challenger on the ballot, so (barring some kind of meltdown) Pressley will become the first black woman to represent Massachusetts in Congress. The only question now is: Can Democrats sell similar far-left candidates in places that aren’t already predisposed to elect them?





