FBI and DOJ still dodging responsibility

How many of us, when we were children, tried to lie our way out of responsibility for something we did? And, how did mom always know when we were lying? Obviously, she knew by the preponderance of evidence. What was the first thing she made us do when she caught us in a lie? First, we had to admit what we did and also admit to lying about it. Second, we had to face the consequences for lying, not for what we did. Mom wanted us to know that we had to take responsibility for our actions, but she also wanted us to know that lying and deceit is unacceptable behavior. The punishment was imposed to deter deceptive behavior in the future.

With that being said, how is it that FBI and DOJ officials still refuse to admit to political bias in the phony Trump investigation? They have been exposed and continue to deny their actions, although there’s a preponderance of evidence that proves DOJ and FBI officials were involved in a politically biased conspiracy against Donald Trump. Nobody has been held accountable for it, and at this point, neither the DOJ or FBI has any reason to change their behavior. Are we to believe the DOJ and FBI will change their behavior if they refuse admit their past? Honesty doesn’t seem to be part of the behavior of the FBI or the DOJ.



Moreover, did it really surprise anyone that the long awaited Inspector General’s report turned out to be a white wash? FBI director Christopher Wray held a press conference about the report, and made it clear that the FBI has no intention of admitting their part in the politically motivated investigation into the Trump campaign. In the FBI’s defense, Director Wray specifically pointed out that the IG report concluded that there was no political bias in the investigation. The Director’s denial, that the FBI participated in an unlawful investigation into the Trump campaign, was utter nonsense because there’s overwhelming evidence to the contrary.



In August of 2016, Lisa Page, an FBI official, texted FBI agent Peter Strzok and said, He’s [Trump’s] not ever going to become president, right? Right?!” Agent Strzok responded, “No. No he won’t. We’ll stop it.” I guess Director Wray considers that kind of behavior objective and non biased.



Additionally, the director said the FBI was going to train all employees on what went wrong so those mistakes will not be repeated. I translate that as meaning the FBI will train employees on how to avoid leaving evidence, how to cover it up, and how to avoid being caught wrong doing in the future. The director also said employees would be held accountable in the future. That must mean that all the employees involved in wrong doing in the past will not. That’s no surprise! Nobody has been held accountable so far, and there’s no indication that anyone will ever be held accountable.

Finally, many of the people involved in the conspiracy against Donald Trump are still working for the FBI and DOJ. Of those involved, Rosenstein should have been canned a long time ago, along with Strzok, but AG Sessions continues to defend Rosenstein, although he approved the FISA warrant to spy on the Trump campaign, and it was based on political bias. The fact that nothing has been done to correct the behavior of the DOJ and the FBI means that nothing has changed. If Director Wray wants to change the dirty cop perception of the FBI, then he has to honestly own up to the FBI’s past. So far, he has refused to do that. That’s why I don’t trust him, or his ability to be top cop.