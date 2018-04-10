FBI just told Judicial Watch it needs at least 3 years to turn over anti-Trump Strzok-Page texts

By Judicial Watch —— Bio and Archives--April 10, 2018
FBI just told @JudicialWatch it needs at least three years to process and turn over releasable anti-@RealDonaldTrump Strzok-Page communications. Outrageous. Background below: https://t.co/ufLvl0pOFL pic.twitter.com/MRDTkUDEbe— Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) April 9, 2018
Judicial Watch, Inc., a conservative, non-partisan educational foundation, promotes transparency, accountability and integrity in government, politics and the law. Through its educational endeavors, Judicial Watch advocates high standards of ethics and morality in our nation’s public life and seeks to ensure that political and judicial officials do not abuse the powers entrusted to them by the American people. Judicial Watch fulfills its educational mission through litigation, investigations, and public outreach.