Kavanaugh Nomination

Feinstein: Kavanaugh thinks Trump is an ‘Oligarch’ who ‘cannot be investigated’ because he’s ‘above the law’

As we’ve reported in the past, Dianne Feinstein is too old and too conservative for her base. Core Dems have drifted so far over the socialist cliff that she just doesn’t cut the mustard anymore. They demand a radical leftist, and she’s just a hair to the center of that. So, her own state party denied her an endorsement, and the true believers are backing L.A.-based state Sen. Kevin de Leon. If progressives are being honest, they’ll admit this isn’t fair. Over the course of the last 25 years, Feinstein has been about as far left as you could be and still get elected. She was a liberal standard-bearer, particularly when it came to her desire to force everyone to turn in their guns….





Sadly, these days, railing against the 2nd Amendment just isn’t enough. Today’s Democratic Party demands you toe the socialist line, and Feinstein has been found lacking in this area. She’s seen as something of a throwback to the old way of doing things, and modern Dems want someone who’s looking “forward” to the Marxism they crave. So, she needs to prove she’s still relevant. To do so, she’s been hammering the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh in ways that are almost – but not quite – as crazy as the language employed by Kamala Harris or those people dressing up as characters from The Handmaid’s Tale. For example, this weekend she claimed that Brett Kavanaugh views Donald Trump as an untouchable oligarch whose absolute authority cannot be questioned. According to Feinstein, Kavanaugh believes you can’t even “investigate” the President because he’s “above the law.” Sen. Dianne Feinstein on Sunday accused President Trump of holding himself “above the law,” and warned that Judge Brett Kavanaugh, Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, viewed the president as an “oligarch” who cannot be investigated or tried for crimes. Speaking at a swanky Santa Barbara hotel to a group of mainly women attending the Year of the Woman luncheon, Feinstein (D-Calif.) emphasized that Kavanaugh’s confirmation hinged on the votes of Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska. “Both women,” she added. “The president believes he is above the law. And this nominee believes this president cannot be investigated, cannot be tried,” Feinstein said.

It was Feinstein’s latest stop in a series of campaign events as she attempts to mobilize supporters for her reelection in November. Feinstein is 20 percentage points ahead of her opponent, state Sen. Kevin de Leon (D-Los Angeles), and her campaigning was noticeably light during the August recess. Never mind that Kavanaugh is a staunch constitutionalist, and the Constitution contains multiple methods for removing a President. Ignore the fact that nothing Kavanaugh has said nothing that would lead a sane person to believe he feels that we’re a nation of untouchable oligarchs. Feinstein needs the Democrat base to believe that she’s been really tough on the nominee who’s about to be confirmed. That way, when impotent Democrats fail to stop his appointment, she can at least say she tried. It’s sad, but it’s all they have left.

Only YOU can save CFP from Social Media Suppression. Tweet, Post, Forward, Subscribe or Bookmark us

Robert Laurie’s column is distributed by HermanCain.com, which can be found at HermanCain.com

Be sure to “like” Robert Laurie over on Facebook and follow him on Twitter. You’ll be glad you did.