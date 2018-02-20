Fiddling With Temperature Data

They also claim US temperatures rose 1.5 F since the 19th century., which is what the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows. The problem with the NOAA data is that it is fake data. NOAA creates the warming trend by altering the data. The NOAA raw data show no warming over the past century. The adjustments being made are almost exactly 1.5 F, which is the warming claimed in the article.

The hockey stick of adjustments since 1970 is due almost entirely to NOAA fabricating missing station data. In 2016, more than 42% of their monthly station data was missing, so they simply made it up.

All of the claims in the Climate Central article were bogus. The US is not warming and 2016 was not a hot year in the US. It was a very mild year. 1

Here’s another example of NOAA exaggerating ‘global warming’ by fiddling with the raw temperature data. This time the data concerns the early 2018 record-breaking cold across the northeastern US which NOAA is trying to erase from history. 2

If you believe NOAA’s charts, thee was nothing particularly unusual about this winter’s cold weather.

An example: On average, the mean temperatures in January 2014 were 2.7 less than in 1943. Yet according to NOAA, the difference was only 0.9 F.

Somehow NOAA has adjusted past temperatures down, relatively by 1.8 F.

Clearly, NOAA’s highly homogenized and adjusted versions of the Central Lakes temperature record bears no resemblance at all to the actual station data.

James Delingpole asks, “And if this one division is so badly in error, what confidence can there be that the rest of the US data is any better?” 2